Bulls Expected to Emulate Pacers’ Blueprint, Says Insider

After a strong showing in the 2024-25 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls will enter the offseason with optimisim about the current rebuilding effort.

Josh Giddey and Coby White look like the backcourt of the future. Matas Buzelis is a high-level prospect to be encouraged by. And, the Bulls have the 12th pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

According to K.C. Johnson, the Bulls are expected to follow the Indiana Pacers‘ rebuilding blueprint. That means we should expect the Bulls to draft based on schematic fit. Meaning to them, the best player available is the one that makes the most sense for how the team looks to play.

“They do need some front court help. I will tell you this. One thing I’ve heard consistently about the Bulls is that they are very focused on stylistically, how whoever they pick in the first round will fit with their new philosophy,” Johnson said during a recent episode of “The Fast Break” for Chicago Sports Network. “They obviously are trying to emulate the Indiana Pacers.”

Johnson continued.

“The overall takeaway here is that the Bulls are not hung up on position. They will draft the best talent available, and when you’re picking 12, you don’t know what that’s going to be, but there’s a lot of potential excitement and potential possibilities there.”

The Bulls will have multiple options with the 12th overall pick. As such, it will be interesting to see how things play out.

Bulls Could Draft for Long-Term Upside

In a recent mock draft from Cyro Asseo de Choch’s latest mock draft for HoopsHype, the Bulls took a dice roll on long-term upside by selecting Noa Essengue.

“One potential draft prospect who could be a fit for the Bulls alongside Matas Buzelis and is worth keeping an eye on is Frenchman forward Noa Essengue,” Cyro Asseo de Choch wrote. “Essengue boasts elite athleticism, a 7-0 wingspan, and impressive mobility for a forward…The 18-year-old French prospect (second-youngest in the class) shows tantalizing potential as a transition weapon (1.467 PPP, 93rd percentile) and explosive finisher (68.7% at rim), while his defensive versatility allows him to switch across multiple positions.”

Essengue, 18, spent the past season playing for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany. He averaged 10.4 points, 1.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game, shooting 51% from the field.

Arturas Karinsovas Asked For Bulls Fans Patience

During an April 17 media availability, Arturas Karnisovas as the fanbase to remain patient.

“I’m asking for the fans to have patience,” Karnisovas said. “We’re in the first year of that transition. I though that the way we finished the year shows some promise. It’s hard to win games in this league. But to finish 15-5, it’s not a victory lap, but I think there are some positives. I think we gotta keep on building this group by adding another player in the lottery. Going into free agency and adding another piece. And, obviously, going into the summer, that’s when the players get better.”

If the Bulls are truly looking to emulate the Pacers, the fanbase has a lot to be excited about. However, rebuilds like this take time. There will be some false dawns, and some heartbreaking downswings.

Yet, if the Bulls stay the course, the payoff should be worth it. So, regardless of who Chicago takes in the upcoming draft, the fanbase will likely remain patient, knowing there’s a plan in place.