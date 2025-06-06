Bulls’ Expected to Make $20 Million Guard Available Via Trade

The Chicago Bulls gave Lonzo Ball a two-year $20 million contract extension earlier this year. The Bulls have a team option for the second year of the talented playmaker’s new deal.

Accoridng to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Ball’s new deal, which is worth $10 million annual, means that he’s now a potential trade chip for Chicago.

“As soon as he signed that contract, he was up for trade, because that contract is so trade-friendly,” Cowley said during an appearance on 670 The Score. “It’s basically a one year, $10 million deal. The team has the option for the next 10 million for year number two.”

Cowley continued.

“It’s not only Lonzo up for trade, Vooch (Nikola Vucevic) is up for trade,” Cowley continued. “I mean, the Bulls are trying to change this roster over, and again, talk about walking a fine line and a tight rope, they’re trying to do so while still trying to be competitive for some ungodly reason. That’s the path that they continue to choose. So enjoy late lottery picks every year.”

Ball has struggled with injuries throughout his tenure with the Bulls. As such, it’s logical to expect them to explore the veteran guards’ trade market. It makes sense to try to get assets in return for his services, rather than let him walk away for nothing.

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball Shares Encouraging Injury Update

During a recent episode of his “What an experience with Lonzo Ball” podcast, the Bulls guard provided an update on his current recovery process.

“I’m feeling great, man. Back on the court this week, man,” Ball said “So, moving around. Got a long summer. Gearing up for next year.”

Ball missed the final 22 games of the Bulls season due to a wrist injury. That absence was the latest in a long line of issues that the former Los Angeles Lakers guard has dealt with over the last two or three years. That injury history is a big reason why Ball’s trade value around the NBA is so low. The Bulls will undoubtedly hope that his short-term contract helps make a deal for him more enticing.

Ball Reportedly Drawing Interest From Mavericks

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Ball is a “reasonable” trade target for the Dallas Mavericks.

“League sources say Dallas is expected to at least explore whether there are any feasible trade pathways to Boston’s Jrue Holiday — complicated as that would likely be given the three years and $104 million still left on Holiday’s contract — while also maintaining an interest in a far more reasonable trade target as we’ve discussed on the DLLS Mavs podcast: Lonzo Ball,” Stein reported.

Ball will certainly cost less than Holiday would. However, his projected impact would also be lower. Having missed two whole years of basketball, Ball may not be the same player he once was. Therefore, the Mavericks must make a choice on how they want to approach improving their guard rotation.

Nevertheless, Ball could be a strong addition to Jason Kidd’s rotation. Chicago will be open for trade talks this summer, as they continue to explore ways to re-tool the roster and expedite their rebuild.