Bulls Facing $12 Million Defensive Wing Question After Surprise Lakers Prediction

The Chicago Bulls entered the offseason determined to leave years of mediocrity behind.

Now, a new prediction involving Isaac Okoro is creating another decision point for a franchise already facing significant roster questions.

Chicago Sun-Times columnist Joe Cowley recently offered a wild-card prediction for the Bulls’ offseason, suggesting new executive vice president Bryson Graham could ultimately send Okoro to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for future draft assets.

“WILD-CARD PREDICTION: After landing Wilson with the No. 4 pick and finding no takers on a trade for Williams, Graham will send Okoro to the Lakers for a package that includes future draft assets,” Cowley wrote.

While purely speculative, the prediction highlights the difficult balancing act facing Chicago’s new front office as it attempts to establish a long-term identity.

Bulls Enter Critical Offseason After Front Office Overhaul

The Bulls spent much of the past five years caught between competing and rebuilding.

Josh Giddey publicly acknowledged that uncertainty in March.

“Everyone wants to know what’s going on,” Giddey told the Chicago Tribune. “We want to know what the strategy is going forward.”

A week later, Chicago fired executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley. Coach Billy Donovan later stepped down after six seasons.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, new executive Bryson Graham inherits one of the league’s most flexible situations.

Chicago owns the No. 4 overall pick, another first-round selection from Portland, and projects to have approximately $54 million in cap space this summer if it renounces its free agents.

The Bulls are also the only team holding two picks inside the top 15 of this year’s draft.

That flexibility gives Graham the opportunity to reshape the roster around a younger core led by Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Noa Essengue and future draft assets.

Isaac Okoro Could Become Part of Long-Term Evaluation

Okoro arrived in Chicago as part of the Bulls’ roster makeover and remains under contract for $11.8 million next season.

The former No. 5 overall pick appeared in 63 games this season, averaging 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists while providing perimeter defense and toughness.

Despite his modest offensive numbers, Okoro’s value extends beyond the box score.

Following the season, he acknowledged that uncertainty comes with NBA business.

“Yeah, I think I’ll just control what I can control,” Okoro said. “It’s the NBA, it’s the business, and I can be traded again somewhere.”

That reality makes him one of several veterans Chicago must evaluate as it transitions toward a more sustainable model.

Lakers Rumor Highlights Bigger Bulls Question

The speculation surrounding Okoro is less about Los Angeles and more about Chicago’s direction.

Marks noted that Bulls chairman Michael Reinsdorf has emphasized building a sustainable winner rather than chasing short-term success.

“Going forward, it’s about sustainability,” Reinsdorf said. “We want to build this for the long term.”

If Graham believes draft capital better aligns with that timeline, players such as Okoro could become trade candidates.

Conversely, keeping veterans who embrace defensive responsibilities and locker-room leadership may prove valuable while the organization’s younger players develop.

For now, Cowley’s prediction remains hypothetical.

But with significant cap space, two lottery picks and a new basketball operations leader in place, every roster decision this summer will offer clues about where the Bulls are headed next and whether players like Okoro remain part of that vision.