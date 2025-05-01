Bulls Fans Urged to Stop Dreaming About Star Trades

The Chicago Bulls are in the early stages of a rebuild. Billy Donovan’s team looked promising after the Feb. 6 trade deadline, with multiple new faces attempting to earn a longer-term stay in the Windy City.

However, the Bulls’ current situation has led some to believe they could look to expedite their rebuilding process by chasing a star-level player. It’s believed that Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant could all be available this summer.

According to “CEO Haize” of the Chicago Bulls Central podcast, it’s time Bulls fans got real. Haize doesn’t believe the franchise has the necessary trade pieces to land a top-tier star.

“The idea that the Bulls’ best package would be built around…Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams, and Coby White, right?,” Haize said. “You’re not getting Giannis Antetokounmpo for that. Even if the Bucks do move on, they’re going to want young talent. Which Coby would fit that, but Patrick Williams? Come on now. As Bulls fans, we have to stop thinking we can trade our trash and get a gym.”

The Bulls are far more likely to play the long game and develop young talent in the coming years. Donovan is the perfect coach to implement a system, build a culture and slowly work the Bulls back toward to the top of the Eastern Conference. Any pursuit of a star would simply be cutting corners. Chicago’s front office must remain patient.

Arturas Karnisovas Has Also Called for Patience

When speaking to the media on April 17, Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas discussed the need for patience from the Bulls’ fan base. Karnisovas appears to be committed to rebuilding through the draft and free agency.

“I’m asking for the fans to have patience,” Karnisovas said. “We’re in the first year of that transition. I though that the way we finished the year shows some promise. It’s hard to win games in this league. But to finish 15-5, it’s not a victory lap, but I think there are some positives. I think we gotta keep on building this group by adding another player in the lottery. Going into free agency and adding another piece. And, obviously, going into the summer, that’s when the players get better.”

Assuming Chicago can re-sign Josh Giddey in the summer, they will already have their franchise cornerstone in place. From there, it’s about finding the right pieces to put the team in a strong position moving forward.

Karnisovas Remains Optimistic

During the same media availability, Karnisovas admitted that the Bulls aren’t where he would like them to be, but are trending in the right direction.

“We are not where we want to be,” Karnisovas said. “We will look at every opportunity to improve this roster. I think we took the right steps with this group, and I think we’re on the right path. Again, the small wins this season with the improvement of our plays and playing meaningful games. Teaching them what goes into winning…Now we are going to focus on our offseason.”

Chicago will likely be a losing roster for a few more years. However, once things start to click, they could become one of the more exciting young teams in the NBA. Unfortunately, that means everyone, from the front office to the fans, must remain patient with the rebuilding process.