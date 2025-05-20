Bulls’ Former Lottery Pick Advised to Test Free Agency

Over the past two seasons, Coby White has emerged as a core part of the Chicago Bulls‘ rotation. The former lottery pick has thrived in a larger offensive role, and ended the 2024-25 season with a career high average of 20.4 points per game.

White is eligible for a contract extension this summer. However, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times believes White would be better served by standing pat and then testing the free agency market in 2026.

“White is eligible to sign a four-year, $89 million extension in July but would be much better served to bet on himself and get a much bigger payday as an unrestricted free agent after next season,” Cowley wrote. “That payday could make him a $40 million-per-year player.”

Waiting for free agency is a clever play for White. He can potentially double his earning potential. However, the Bulls should be dead-set against that scenario playing out. A future backcourt of Josh Giddey and White has significant potential. Allowing White to test free agency could hinder Chicago’s chances of building around the guard duo long-term. After all, other teams could easily swoop in with an enticing offer.

Nevertheless, the Bulls may have little choice but to accept White’s decision, especially given his current value around the league.

Bulls Could Pay Josh Giddey $150 Million

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Giddey is expected to request a contract worth $150 million. The impressive playmaker could use Jalen Suggs‘ recent deal with the Orlando Magic as the framework for his negotiations.

“The belief around the league is Bulls restricted free agent guard Josh Giddey hopes to command a similar five-year, $150 million deal to Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs and earn roughly $30 million annually or more,” Scotto reported.

Giddey has proven himself to be a future star. He’s the key to the Bulls’ rebuild and will likely get what he’s looking for in an upcoming extension. However, Chicago could look to roll the dice. Giddey is a restricted free agent. Therefore, the Bulls can let him explore the free agent market before extending an offer. That way, Chicago would be letting the market dictate the value of his next deal.

Limited Market Could Help Bulls

By allowing the market to dictate Giddey’s next contract, the Bulls could save themselves millions. In a recent article on his “Third Apron” newsletter, cap expert Yossi Gozlan detailed how the Bulls could keep their star player on a contract worth roughly $20 million per year.

“The harsh conditions of restricted free agency and the lack of offers that may come with it could get the Bulls to offer him something in the low $20 million range annually,” Gozlan wrote. “An annual salary in the $25 million range could be his ceiling and ultimately a fair compromise.”

Whatever happens, Chicago will likely want to keep both Giddey and White. The duo has proven they can bring the best out of each other. It’s logical to build around the pairing, rather than having to find a replacement for White, who may or may not click next to Giddey. Therefore, the Bulls have two summers of difficult negotiations ahead.