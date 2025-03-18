Bulls Get Good News on Josh Giddey Return

The Chicago Bulls have been without Josh Giddey for their last two games. The multi-talented guard is dealing with an ankle sprain.

According to Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, Giddey is making quick progress in his recovery. As such, his absence will be short-lived. Donovan recently told the media that Giddey will likely return during the team’s upcoming back-to-back against the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings. Giddey will feature in one of those two games, but not both.

“Josh Giddey is progressing well, per Donovan,” K.C. Johnson reported via X. “Likely to return for one of PHX/SAC B2B. Won’t play both.”

Giddey has found a new gear in recent weeks. In his last 10 games, he is averaging 22.5 points, 10 rebounds and 7.9 assists, shooting 54.5% from 3-point range and 52.1% from the floor. Donovan will undoubtedly welcome Giddey back into the rotation, especially with the Bulls fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament.

However, it’s fair to expect that Giddey will be on some form of minutes restriction. The coaching staff must ensure his ankle reacts well to the increased stress and usage. Nevertheless, getting Giddey back so soon after suffering a sprain is good news for the Bulls franchise.

Giddey’s Expected to Earn Big Pay Increase

Giddey is entering restricted free agency this summer. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, he could be looking at a $30 million deal, especially if the Bulls wish to keep him around.

“The going rate for a starting point guard in the NBA is around thirty million dollars. He is their starter,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said. “The question is going to be, if he doesn’t get an offer sheet, will the Bulls play hardball and make him come back on a one-year contract, or actually reward him?…They have extended Lonzo Ball. If they do see him (Giddey) as their point guard of the future — and that’s why they traded Alex Caruso — then I would expect them to try and invest in him.”

Giddey is a future All-Star. He’s the type of talent Chicago should be building its roster around. As such, the front office must move quickly to secure his long-term future with the franchise, regardless of the potential cap hit.

Bulls Not Planning to Shut Down Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball has also been missing from the Bulls rotation in recent weeks. He is dealing with an injury to his right wrist. According to ESPN, Donovan doesn’t plan on shutting the pass-first guard down for the remainder of the season. Ball will be welcomed back into the rotation when available.

“Lonzo Ball missed his seventh game with a right wrist injury on Saturday night, but there’s no plan to shut him down for the rest of the season, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan said,” ESPN reported. “…Donovan also said there’s no plan at this point for Ball to have surgery in the offseason.”

Ball, 27, has played in 35 games this season. He recently signed a two-year $20 million contract extension. Chicago will undoubtedly be hoping he’s healthy for their impending play-in tournament appearance, especially as his passing could help break down opposing defenses in the half-court.