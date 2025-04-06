Bulls Head Coach Points to One Key Issue for Matas Buzelis

Matas Buzelis has emerged as a key part of the Chicago Bulls rotation since the All-Star break. The rookie forward is averaging 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists since Feb. 20.

Buzelis is far from the finished product, though. The rookie has looked lost on defense at times, especially when operating at the point of attack or being switched into action. According to head coach Billy Donovan, improving his overall screen navigation is the next developmental step for Buzelis.

“He’s got to be able to navigate through screens better,” Donovan said after the Bulls downed the Portland Trail Blazers on April 4. “The one thing about him, when he is on the ball and guys do drive on him, he’s gotten much better at using his length and not fouling — really rim-protecting, blocking shots.”

Buzelis has plenty of time to figure out his defense. At 20 years old, he is young enough to continue improving for the next seven or eight years. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him crack Donovan’s starting rotation in the next 18 months, especially if he continues to develop his perimeter jump shot.

The Bulls have been a different team since allowing Zach LaVine to leave at the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Buzelis has played a big role in the team’s surge.

Bulls are Focused on Player Development

Just a few years ago, the Bulls went all-in on chasing a championship. They acquired DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball. However, that roster never translated to high-level success on the court.

As such, the front office is expected to take a different approach this time around. According to Sam Smith of NBA.com, the Bulls are focused on player development and gradual improvements.

“The Bulls seem pretty done with the big-time-free-agent Alpha route and Big Three makeup,” Sam Smith wrote. “…But since the Vučević trade it seems like the Bulls have decided, especially with the urgency in the LaVine trade to get their own daft pick back, that the future will be more about using their own picks in an organic improvement.”

Smith continued.

“…I doubt the Bulls endanger that by trying to make a move to win once—or get to sixth—than gradually building upon what they have. It’s difficult, but it seems like they are going to pursue sustainability over the spectacular. A lot of teams like Philadelphia recently won the offseason; it’s not as valid a route anymore.”

Buzelis is the ideal poster boy for this shift in mentality. He’s already proving that Chicago’s scouting is capable of pinpointing talent that fits the system. And, if he continues improving at his current rate, he will prove the Bulls have the player development system to sustain the current approach.

Bulls’ Patrick Williams Discusses Struggles

Patrick Williams is another young talent with high upside. However, the five-year veteran has yet to showcase that he can be a high-level talent. He has struggled this season, averaging career lows in both points and rebounds.

During a recent interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Williams opened up on his struggles, and how he’s aiming to remain mentally strong.

Williams continued.

‘‘When we’re winning, I’m having fun, regardless of how I’m playing,” Williams said. “I come from a culture, obviously, at [Florida State] where winning was the top priority. When you win, everybody gets taken care of. You hold the trophy up, everybody gets to hold it up.”

Despite his struggles, Williams can still emerge as an important role player for the Bulls. However, if he continues to produce inconsistently, it may be time to consider sending him to a new situation, especially if his play style doesn’t fit what Donovan is asking of the team.