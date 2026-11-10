Bulls Injury Update: Starting Guard and Backup Big Upgraded for Spurs

The Bulls have some good news, which is rare for a team sitting at 1-8. Norman Powell and Zach Collins are both listed as day-to-day ahead of Wednesday’s home game against the Spurs. It’s a small step, but this Bulls injury update could give Tiago Splitter two rotation pieces back. For a Chicago Bulls team searching for consistency, any step toward fuller health matters.

Bulls Injury Update: Norman Powell Day-to-Day After Shoulder Issue

Powell missed Sunday’s 127-121 loss to Philadelphia, his first absence of the season. The official report listed right shoulder inflammation and soreness. Before tip-off, Splitter said it was back spasms. Isaac Okoro started in his place.

Now he’s listed as day-to-day with a realistic shot to play against the Spurs. Tip-off is Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

What the Bulls Miss When Powell Sits

Through eight games, Powell is averaging 19.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 28.8 minutes. He’s shooting 39.8% from the field and 30.9% from three, so his shot hasn’t been falling. But the 33-year-old, an All-Star with Miami last season, is still one of the few proven scorers on a young roster.

He signed in free agency on a two-year deal worth about $45 million, with a team option on the second year. Sunday’s loss left a clear hole on the perimeter, and his return would give Splitter another veteran option next to Josh Giddey and the young core.

Zach Collins Also Moves to Day-to-Day

Collins, the 7-footer the Bulls re-signed in July on a two-year, $17 million deal, missed Sunday with a respiratory illness. He’s day-to-day now too.

His timing helps. Nic Claxton just made his debut, and Splitter is still sorting out his frontcourt. Collins’ availability gives him another big body, especially if he keeps experimenting with bigger lineups. He’s less critical than Powell, but a young team that has struggled on the glass can use every healthy big.

A Tough Test Awaits Against the Spurs

If Powell and Collins both go, it will help, because San Antonio is not an easy opponent. The Spurs are 9-2 and second in the West, and Victor Wembanyama just scored 40 in a 122-96 win over Phoenix. They’ll be without Devin Vassell, Jayden Quaintance and Tobias Harris.

Chicago is 1-8 and has lost seven straight. Day-to-day isn’t a guarantee that either player suits up. It just means the Bulls haven’t ruled them out and will check again closer to game time. That’s the extent of this Bulls injury update for now, but for a team with this many absences, even the possibility of Powell’s scoring and Collins’ size counts as progress.