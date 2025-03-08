Bulls Insider Reveals Coby White’s Potential Frustrations

Coby White has been one of the Chicago Bulls‘ best players over the past two seasons. The former seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft has become a trusted scorer and playmaker during his time in the Windy City.

Last season, White emerged as a potential primary option for the Bulls. He ended the year with averages of 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.6% from deep. Yet, rather than deciding to build around White as the primary ball-handler, the Bulls front office decided to trade for Josh Giddey.

As such, White has been operating in more of an off-ball role this season. During a March 5 episode of ‘K.C.’s Mailbag’ for Chicago Sports Network, Bulls insider K.C. Johnson admitted that White has likely been harboring some frustration toward his situation with the Bulls.

“Change has defined Coby White’s tenure with the Bulls,” Johnson said. “…Yes, in his mind, he put a lot of work in last season to become the lead option, the main playmaker. He had the ball in his hands a lot. His minutes were at a career high and his usage was at a career high, and what happens? The Bulls trade for Josh Giddey. I think privately, I think Coby has been frustrated at times. But, it’s been private.”

Play

White has one more year on his current three-year $36 million deal. He will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2026. If the Bulls don’t envision him as a core part of their current rebuild, they may look to move on from him during the summer.

Bulls Josh Giddey Wanted $150 Million Contract

According to a February 25 report by Joe Cowley of the Chicago-Sun Times, Josh Giddey was looking for a new contract in the region of $30 million per year, which was similar to that of Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic.

“A source said the Bulls and Giddey stepped back from the negotiating table in the fall after Giddey and his representatives indicated they were looking to match Magic guard Jalen Suggs’ extension of $30 million per year for five years,” Cowley reported.

Unfortunately for Giddey, the Bulls stepped back from the negotiating table. As such, Giddey is set to his restricted free agency this summer. It will be interesting to see what his value will be, and what type of deal he ends up signing.

Bulls Josh Giddey Working on His Defense

Giddey is undoubtedly a high-level playmaker and all-around offensive talent. He’s averaging 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists over 58 games this season, while shooting 45.4% from the field and 36.8% from deep.

However, since joining the Bulls via a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Giddey has been forced to work on developing his defense.

‘‘With the team I was on, we had such an elite defense that sometimes it was just by default that I would relax on that side of the ball because I knew I had such great defenders around me,’’ Giddey said. ‘‘Whereas here, we might not have that same type of personnel around me, so it’s got to be a group effort. That’s why I’m taking on bigger challenges. That’s the only way to get better: by testing yourself to take on these top guys across the league.’’

Chicago currently sits 10th in the Eastern Conference. They are likely heading to the play-in tournament. If Giddey wants to help Billy Donovan’s team make the playoffs, he must show commitment on the defensive end. If he can prove he’s a two-way talent, he will likely receive the type of contract offer he was looking for this past fall.