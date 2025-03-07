Bulls Land High-Upside Stretch Forward in Latest Mock Draft

The Chicago Bulls looked destined for the play-in tournament. Billy Donovan’s team currently sits 10th in the Eastern Conference. They’re 3.5 games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets.

The 2025 draft is loaded with high-level talent. The Bulls will undoubtedly be hoping to land within the lottery, so that they can take part.

It’s worth noting, the Bulls’ 2025 draft pick is owed to the San Antonio Spurs if it falls outside of the top-10. As such, Donovan’s team would need to find a way to avoid slipping out of the play-in tournament. Otherwise, they don’t stand a chance of keeping their current draft pick.

Assuming the Bulls are successful in avoiding the postseason, the franchise would stand a chance of making a high-lottery selection in the 2025 NBA draft. According to a recent mock draft from Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, Georgie forward Asa Newell could potentially be a good fit in Chicago.

Wasserman had the Bulls selecting Newell eighth overall.

“Asa Newell has established a knack for picking up easy baskets by timing his cuts, sealing off defenders and using every inch of length and ounce of touch around the basket,” Wasserman wrote. “He’s top 10 in the nation in dunks. He’s converted 54.3 percent of his post-ups and 17 one-handers in the paint…Becoming a regular three-point threat won’t happen overnight, but he clearly has shotmaking skill and range (17 3PTM), which showed in high school as well. And his movement at 6’11” seems more than likely to translate well on defense.”

Newell is the type of high ceiling talent the Bulls will likely be interested in. However, there’s no guarantee he would still be on the board by the time the Bulls are on the clock.

Bulls’ Coby White Continues to Impress

Part of the reason why Chicago has remained competitive despite shipping out DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine has been the stellar production from Coby White. The 25-year-old ball-handler has been one of the Bulls’ most consistent players this season.

In 56 appearances, White is averaging 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 43.5% from the field and 36.7% from deep. On Thursday, March 6, White helped down the Orlando Magic with an impressive 44-point night.

Between White, Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis the Bulls have an exciting young core developing. As such, their rebuilding years could be short-lived.

Bulls Must Pay Up If They Want To Keep Giddey

According to a February 25 report by Joe Cowley of the Chicago-Sun Times, Giddey came into the 2024 offseason looking for a contract extension in the region of $30 million.

“A source said the Bulls and Giddey stepped back from the negotiating table in the fall after Giddey and his representatives indicated they were looking to match Magic guard Jalen Suggs’ extension of $30 million per year for five years,” Cowley reported.

Giddey has been one of the Bulls’ best players this season. He is averaging 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists. At 22 years old, Giddey has plenty of room to further improve his game. Furthermore, the partnership he’s forming with White can’t be ignored.

If the Bulls intend on building a young, exciting and talented team, Giddey must be part of the rotation. After all, the front office never got any draft compensation when they traded Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As such, it makes little-to-no sense in letting Giddey walk for nothing. It’s fair to assume he will sign an extension with the franchise in the summer. Otherwise, questions should be asked regarding Arturas Karnisovas’ vision for the franchise.