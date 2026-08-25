Bulls Legend Reveals What It Will Take To Return To Glory

The Chicago Bulls finally feel like they’re moving in the right direction after embracing a full-scale rebuild over the past 12 months.

However, part of being a rebuilding team is remaining patient as the young talent on the roster develops and finds their roles in the league. Of course, that sounds easy in practice, but the process can take multiple years, and sometimes, teams get impatient.

During a recent conversation with Kyle Odegard of Action Network, former Bulls champion Horace Grant urged the team to remain patient with the franchise’s new young core.

“To go back iconic like we did back in the day, it’s going to take some work,” Grant said. “It’s going to take some patience. But with the core they have now, staying healthy, and then I still think they need a little bit more leadership in that locker room. I played with some great leaders in Chicago. MJ, Pip, Bill Cartwright, you can throw John Paxson in there as well.”

Grant continued.

“The city is going to have to stay patient, because they are a very young crew,” Grant said. “I tell people this: when Scottie and I first got there in ‘87, we were getting our heads knocked in by the Detroit Pistons almost every year. It took patience. It took trust in each other, and then the rest is history.”

Chicago’s new young core has the potential to take the team back toward the top of the Eastern Conference. However, the path isn’t going to be easy, and moves will need to be made along the way. Still, right now, the fanbase will undoubtedly be excited about what’s to come.

Grant Shares Thoughts on Bulls’ Caleb Wilson

During his conversation with Action Network, Grant also shared his thoughts on Caleb Wilson, who the Bulls selected with the fourth-overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

“Oh my goodness, man,” Grant said. “What a beast. What a freakin’ beast. He has all the intangibles, the skill set. But what I love about him is that he has the mindset of a killer. A dog. He goes out and gets it.”

Granted continued, noting how Wilson is one of Chicago’s best draft picks since the addition of Derrick Rose.

“It’s one of the best draft picks since Derrick Rose. I’m not going to put him with MJ and myself and Pip, but since Derrick Rose, one of the greatest choices the Bulls have made, in my humble opinion.”

Wilson undoubtedly has superstar potential. However, he’ll need to navigate his rookie season and continue improving long-term in order to reach his ceiling.

Bulls Have Solid Coach In Tiago Splitter

Grant also noted that his nephew, Jerami Grant, was impressed by new Bulls head coach, Tiago Splitter last season.

“I haven’t talked to (Splitter) as of yet,” Grant said. “I’m pretty sure he’s still trying to get pieces around him, as far as assistant coaches, player development guys. But the craziest thing is he coached my nephew down in Portland.”

Chicago is well position to develop into a genuine force in the coming years. However, in order for that to happen, everyone needs to be on the same page and remain patient.