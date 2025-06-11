Bulls’ Lonzo Ball Could Draw Interest From Former Team

Lonzo Ball signed a two-year $20 million contract extension with the Chicago Bulls. The talented playmaker is expected to be part of Billy Donovan’s second unit next season.

However, Ball’s name continues to be floated in trade discussions. The veteran guard has struggled with injuries in recent years and could be available via trade for the right price.

In a recent mailbag episode of his “Buha’s Block” podcast, The Athletic’s Jovan Buha was asked whether the Los Angeles Lakers would consider bringing Ball back to his hometown. Buha noted that a lot would depend on price, but he believes the Lakers would show some level of interest.

Ball spent two seasons with the Lakers after being drafted by the franchise with the 2nd overall pick in 2017. He played in 99 games for the Lakers, averaging 10 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists, shooting 38% from the field.

Still, Ball is a better player than when he left the Lakers. And while injuries have undoubtedly derailed his career, he could get himself back on track as part of JJ Redick’s bench rotation.

Mavericks Could Also Show Interest in Ball

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Ball could emerge as a “reasonable” trade target for the Dallas Mavericks.

“League sources say Dallas is expected to at least explore whether there are any feasible trade pathways to Boston’s Jrue Holiday — complicated as that would likely be given the three years and $104 million still left on Holiday’s contract — while also maintaining an interest in a far more reasonable trade target as we’ve discussed on the DLLS Mavs podcast: Lonzo Ball,” Stein reported.

Ball, when healthy, is an elite playmaker and solid perimeter defender. He’s the sort of guard who can help unlock a defense and make everyone around him a better player. Of course, significant concerns will be regarding his ability to stay on the floor. And that could limit his trade market and the return the Bulls could get for his services.

Ball is Grateful For Bulls’ Patience and Support

In a recent episode of Cameron Brink’s “Straight to Cam” podcast, Ball shared his gratitude for the patience the Bulls have shown him throughout his injury issues.

Now that Ball is healthy again, Chicago could look to maximize their return for the former top-two pick. However, that means that he is more likely to be traded closer to the trade deadline. After all, that would give Ball multiple months of basketball to raise his value around the NBA.

Nevertheless, it’s unlikely anyone in Chicago would be upset if Ball remains on the roster. Because, when he’s healthy, there aren’t many playmakers better than him in the NBA.