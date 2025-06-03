Bulls’ Lonzo Ball Shares Encouraging Update on Injury Recovery

Despite returning from a long-term knee injury last season, Lonzo Ball suited up just 35 times for the Chicago Bulls. The pass-first point guard struggled with some unrelated injury issues throughout the year.

However, Ball is still set to return to Chicago next season. The front office signed him to a two-year $20 million contract extension, with the second year being a team option. Ball, who missed the final 22 games of the Bulls’ season, recently provided an update on his recovery.

Ball will likely come off the bench for Billy Donovan’s team. His playmaking would ensure the second unit is capable of anchoring the offense when Josh Giddey is off the floor. Furthermore, Ball’s perimeter defense, specifically on-ball, has been a missing piece to the Bulls’ puzzle in recent years. Having Ball available to pick up elite scorers will be a significant boost to the team’s chances.

Of course, Bulls fans will hope that Ball doesn’t push things too hard this early in the summer. It’s clear he needs time to work himself back into shape. Otherwise, he runs the risk of succumbing to another injury.

Ball Reportedly Drawing Interest From Mavericks

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Ball is a “far more reasonable” trade target for the Dallas Mavericks.

“League sources say Dallas is expected to at least explore whether there are any feasible trade pathways to Boston’s Jrue Holiday — complicated as that would likely be given the three years and $104 million still left on Holiday’s contract — while also maintaining an interest in a far more reasonable trade target as we’ve discussed on the DLLS Mavs podcast: Lonzo Ball,” Stein reported.

Ball is very much a “buy low” prospect. His value around the league is at its floor. He must prove that he can stay healthy and produce at a high level. Moving to Dallas may be the fresh start both he and the Bulls need.

Ball Shows Gratititude For Bulls’ Patience

In a recent episode of Cameron Brink’s “Straight to Cam” podcast, Ball shared his gratitude for the patience the Bulls have shown him throughout his injury hell.

If Ball can get (and stay) healthy, he will undoubtedly have a role to play next season. Whether that role will be on the Bulls remains to be seen. But for now, Chicago fans will likely be paying close attention to any footage that comes out of Ball’s workouts in the coming months.