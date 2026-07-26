Bulls’ New Signing Already Drawing Trade Speculation

The Chicago Bulls made the most of their cap space this summer, signing Norman Powell to a two-year $44 million contract. The second year of Powell’s deal is a team option, giving the Bulls plenty of flexibility.

Powell came into the offseason on the back of his first All-Star season. He thrived in Erik Spoelstra’s system for the Miami Heat. He averaged 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 38% from deep and 54.6% from two-point range.

Chicago has landed a veteran forward capable of scoring across all three levels, who doesn’t need a ton of touches to be highly successful. Smart business.

However, according to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, Powell’s age, contract, and potentially expiring deal mean that his stay in the Windy City could be short-lived. The veteran forward was listed as a potential trade candidate as we get closer to the 2027 NBA trade deadline.

“Norman Powell, who turned 33 in May, had an All-Star argument in 2024-25 and an All-Star selection this past season,” Buckely wrote. “He just took his talents to a 51-loss Bulls team that is otherwise showing a complete (and long overdue) commitment to the long-term future of this franchise.”

Buckley continued.

“…This might be, then, a short-term marriage of convenience. Powell gets a fat paycheck and presumably all the touches he can handle. The Bulls get a sage veteran who can educate this locker room on the ins and outs of the league while effectively auditioning for trade deadline suitors.”

Chicago is firmly in rebuilding territory. If they can flip Powell at the deadline for young talent and/or future assets, it would be smart business to do so.

Bulls Pleased To Add Veteran Talent

When speaking with Keith Smith of Spotrac during Las Vegas Summer League, a Bulls front office executive discussed why the franchise was happy to add some veteran talent this summer.

“We want our young guys to play meaningful games. Adding guys like Nic (Claxton) and Norman (Powell) will help us stay competitive from the start of the year,” the executive told Smith. “We also have a bunch of vets like Tre (Jones), Zach (Collins), Jalen (Smith) and Isaac (Okoro) to help Matas (Buzelis), Caleb (Wilson), Dailyn (Swain), Rob (Dillingham) and Noa (Essengue) throughout the long year too.”

Chicago’s roster will certainly be a fun watch next season. Whether that fun translates into wins will be another question entirely.

Bulls’ Matas Buzelis Excited With Offseason Changes

Chicago has undergone significant change this summer. Billy Donovan is no longer with the franchise and has been replaced by Tiago Splitter. The front office has undergone its own raft of changes. Furthermore, the roster has had numerous new faces added to it.

When speaking on the “Ball In The Family” podcast, which is hosted by Lonzo Ball, Matas Buzelis shared his excitement for what’s to come.

“I couldn’t believe it, bro,” Buzelis said. “I mean, it was even like the front office guys changed. It’s just completely new team, but, you know, I think it’s exciting. A new chapter and try to get it rolling.”

It will be interesting to see how aggressive the Bulls front office is this season. Powell will certainly find his name floated as a trade candidate at some point. Still, that doesn’t mean Chicago’s front office will be willing to part with such a talented scorer.