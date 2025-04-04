Bulls Patrick Williams Addresses Tough Season: ‘Something Has to Change’

Patrick Williams has struggled to make an impact for the Chicago Bulls this season. The 23-year-old forward has played in 57 games but is shooting just 38.6% from the field.

During a recent interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Williams addressed his struggles this season. He also detailed how it’s affected his approach.

Williams is still one of Chicago’s top young talents. However, he must begin to show signs of improvement. After all, he was drafted to become one of the premier two-way forwards in the NBA, but is yet to showcase that skillset consistently.

While Williams has been struggling, Josh Giddey, Coby White and Matas Buzelis have all begun to emerge as the future of the Bulls franchise. Williams is still young enough to prove himself as part of that core.

Bulls fans will undoubtedly be hoping Williams can begin showing some of that winning mentality.

Bulls Get Update on Lonzo Ball

In a recent discussion with Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune, head coach Billy Donovan provided an update on Lonzo Ball. The veteran guard hasn’t played since February 28 due a lingering wrist injury.

Ball’s on-ball defense and playmaking could be of significant help to the Bulls during the post-season. However, it’s unclear whether he will return to the rotation this season or look to get healthy ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Nikola Vucevic Prefers to Stay With Bulls

While it’s clear the Bulls are slowly edging toward a youth movement, veteran big man Nikola Vucevic has reportedly begun to indicate his desire to remain with the franchise throughout the final year of his contract.

“One player who’s suddenly buying in — and would like to stay another season and finish out his contract — is Vucevic,” Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times wrote. “That’s a bit surprising, especially after good friend DeMar DeRozan was traded to the Kings and Alex Caruso to the Thunder last summer, followed by the LaVine trade. All signs had pointed to Vucevic being traded by the Feb. 6 deadline, and when he wasn’t, there were concerns he’d check out.”

Vucevic has been playing at an All-Star level this season. He’s averaging 18.5 points, 10 rebounds and 3.4 assists. If the Bulls aren’t planning on a rebuild, keeping Vucevic around makes sense. He’s the ideal stretch five in the modern NBA. Furthermore, his presence as a veteran leader could be invaluable.

Vucevic will enter the final year of his three-year $60 million deal next season. After that, he will hit the unrestricted free agency market in the summer of 2026. Chicago would be wise to keep him around, at least for one more year.