Bulls Projected to Land Multi-Level Scoring Combo Guard in Mock Draft

The Chicago Bulls have an 8.5% chance of landing in the top four of the 2025 NBA Draft. However, the more likely outcome is that the Bulls pick somewhere in the mid-to-late lottery.

In a recent mock draft from Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, the Bulls are working with the 11th overall pick. As this years draft class projects to be both deep and talented, the Bulls would have multiple options at number 11. Wasserman mocked that Chicago selected Jase Richardson, likening him to Reed Sheppard.

“Part of the reason he’d become so well-regarded was because of his consistency,” Wasserman wrote. “Even without a high-usage role, he had been a reliable source for shotmaking, finishing and high-energy plays. It’s also become clear that he offers more creativity than the early numbers suggest. While he’s been incredibly efficient off the ball, he’s also been one of the nation’s most efficient ball-screen scorers thanks to his feel on drives, elite finishing and 49.1 percent pull-up shooting.”

Richardson, 19, would fit into the Bulls’ rotation as a multi-level scoring guard who can thrive next to either Josh Giddey or Coby White due to his ability to operate without the ball. Of course, he will need to prove that he can hang defensively against NBA-level athletes, but that’s the case for all rookies.

Bulls Expected to Embrace a Slower Rebuild

In a recent article for NBA.com, Bulls Insider Sam Smith noted the front office’s willingness to embrace a slower rebuild in the hopes of creating a sustainable roster.

“The Bulls seem pretty done with the big-time-free-agent Alpha route and Big Three makeup,” Sam Smith wrote in a recent mailbag for NBA.com. “…But since the Vučević trade it seems like the Bulls have decided, especially with the urgency in the LaVine trade to get their own daft pick back, that the future will be more about using their own picks in an organic improvement.”

Smith continued.

“…I doubt the Bulls endanger that by trying to make a move to win once—or get to sixth—than gradually building upon what they have. It’s difficult, but it seems like they are going to pursue sustainability over the spectacular. A lot of teams like Philadelphia recently won the offseason; it’s not as valid a route anymore.”

Adding high-level talent through the draft is one of the most cost-effective ways to build a roster. It’s also one of the more reliable ways to develop a contender over time.

Arturas Karnisovas Calls for Patience

During an April 17 media availability, Bulls’ Vice President of Basketball Operations, Arturas Karnisovas, asked the fanbase to remain patient as the team embraces a period of change.

“I’m asking for the fans to have patience,” Karnisovas said. “We’re in the first year of that transition. I thought that the way we finished the year shows some promise. It’s hard to win games in this league. But to finish 15-5, it’s not a victory lap, but I think there are some positives. I think we gotta keep on building this group by adding another player in the lottery. Going into free agency and adding another piece. And, obviously, going into the summer, that’s when the players get better.”

Adding a young and exciting player in the draft would undoubtedly go a long way to appeasing the fan base. If he’s available when the Bulls are on the clock, then acquiring Richardson would be a solid pickup. Still, the only way to ensure the fanbase remains on board is to re-sign Giddey in the summer. Once he’s locked in, you can truly begin to shape the roster.