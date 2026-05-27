Bulls Pursuing Coach With Strong Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard Ties

The Chicago Bulls are continuing their wide-ranging head coaching search, with Marc J. Spears of Andscape reporting Wednesday that the franchise has received permission to interview Johnnie Bryant for its vacant head coaching position.

“The Bulls have received permission to interview Cavaliers associate head coach Johnnie Bryant for their head coach job,” Spears wrote on X. “The former University of Utah guard has 12 years of NBA assistant coaching experience and has also been an associate head coach with the Knicks.”

Bryant has emerged as one of the NBA’s most respected assistant coaches over the last several years and has consistently been viewed around the league as a future head coach.

Bulls Continue Focus on Rising NBA Assistants

Chicago’s pursuit of Bryant aligns with the organizational profile executive vice president Bryson Graham has prioritized during the search process.

The Bulls have largely targeted assistants from winning organizations with reputations for player development, culture-building and modern offensive systems.

Bryant checks each of those boxes.

The longtime NBA assistant currently serves as associate head coach under Kenny Atkinson with the Cleveland Cavaliers, helping guide the franchise to the Eastern Conference Finals this season before Cleveland was swept by the New York Knicks.

Before joining Cleveland in 2024, Bryant spent four seasons under Tom Thibodeau with the Knicks, where he gained league-wide recognition for his player development work and role in helping restore the franchise’s playoff culture.

Johnnie Bryant Built Reputation as Player Development Specialist

Bryant’s NBA rise began with the Utah Jazz in 2012 as a player development coach after operating his own basketball training academy.

He was promoted to a full assistant role under Quinn Snyder in 2014 and quickly became known for his close relationships with players.

One of the most notable connections Bryant built came with Donovan Mitchell, whom he mentored during Mitchell’s early years in Utah before reuniting with him in Cleveland.

Bryant also worked extensively with Damian Lillard and former NBA forward Paul Millsap during his player development academy days.

Around the league, Bryant has developed a reputation as a communicator capable of connecting with both veterans and younger players — a trait viewed as increasingly valuable for modern NBA head coaches.

Chicago Bulls Coaching Search Expands

Bryant is the latest candidate connected to Chicago’s coaching vacancy after the organization moved on from Billy Donovan earlier this offseason.

Other reported candidates include:

Bryant was also a finalist for the Phoenix Suns head coaching job earlier this offseason before Phoenix hired fellow Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott.

Bulls’ Young Core Could Appeal to Candidates

The Bulls job is viewed around the league as one with long-term upside.

Chicago owns the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, possesses significant salary cap flexibility and features a young core headlined by Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey.

That combination of roster flexibility and emerging talent could make the opening attractive for first-time head coaching candidates like Bryant, who has spent more than a decade preparing for an opportunity to lead his own NBA team.