Report: Bulls Proposed to Land Reed Sheppard for $11 Million Guard

The Chicago Bulls continue to be linked with potential roster moves as the franchise evaluates ways to strengthen its young core ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season. With the offseason still unfolding, several outside analysts have suggested different trade scenarios involving former lottery picks who could fit Chicago’s long-term timeline.

At the same time, the Houston Rockets face decisions about their backcourt rotation following a season that saw Reed Sheppard take on a larger role. The return of veteran point guard Fred VanVleet and the addition of Marcus Smart have created questions about Houston’s guard depth, making Sheppard’s future a topic of discussion among NBA observers.

Chicago Bulls Urged To Pursue Reed Sheppard by Offering $11 Million Guard Isaac Okoro

Morris Bankston of “Fansided” argued that the Bulls should move away from pursuing restricted free agent Bennedict Mathurin and instead target Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard.

According to Bankston, Chicago could begin negotiations by offering Isaac Okoro, the $11 million guard, in a straight swap because both players are scheduled to earn approximately the same salary during the 2026-27 season.

Bankston wrote, “The Bulls could start the trade negotiation conversation with a simple framework of swapping Sheppard for forward Issac Okoro straight up, as both players are due approximately $11 million in salary for the 2026-27 NBA season.”

He also pointed to Okoro’s contract status as a possible benefit for Houston, adding, “Okoro is also an expiring contract, which would remove apron calculus, with the Rockets likely entering the 2026-27 NBA season $6 million under the first apron.”

Bankston concluded by urging Chicago to prioritize the move, writing, “Overall, it really doesn’t matter who the Bulls offer to acquire Sheppard. Putting aside draft picks, Caleb Wilson, and Matas Buzelis, the Bulls should simply find a way to get this deal done.”

The proposal follows Sheppard’s second NBA season, in which he appeared in all 82 regular-season games and started 21 contests. He averaged 13.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals while shooting 39.4% from three-point range.

Although Houston was eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Bankston noted that Sheppard still averaged 12.2 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.2 steals during the series despite struggling from beyond the arc and committing a late turnover in Game 3.

Okoro, meanwhile, played 63 games last season while starting 62. He averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 46.0% from the field and 33.0% from three-point range.

Reed Sheppard’s Role in Houston Remains Under Discussion

Trade discussions involving Sheppard have also been fueled by questions surrounding Houston’s crowded guard rotation.

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale also identified Sheppard as a possible trade candidate entering the 2026-27 season.

Favale wrote, “Sheppard more than tripled his total court time last season compared to his rookie year. He also occasionally appeared to be exactly what the Rockets need: an on-ball option who stretches the floor and offers a dab of defensive playmaking.”

He continued, “But Sheppard rose to prominence with Fred VanVleet sidelined for an entire year. And before Houston added Marcus Smart. The third-year guard could find himself entrenched in rumors if head coach Ime Udoka puts him behind both of the vets in the pecking order.”

Sheppard, for his part, has focused on preparing for whatever role awaits him. Discussing his offseason priorities, he said, “I think the biggest thing would be just trying to get stronger, be in the weight room. Other than that, working on everything. You know, ball handling, shooting, defense. But really, the biggest thing was staying in the weight room and getting a little stronger… I’ve been lifting with Kevin [Durant] the most in [California].”

Whether Houston ultimately keeps Sheppard or explores trade options remains unresolved, but his development and the Rockets’ backcourt depth will remain closely watched as the new season approaches.