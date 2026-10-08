Bulls Rookie Makes Honest Admission After Preseason Debut

The Chicago Bulls got off to a strong start in preseason preparations on Wednesday, October 7.

Tiago Splitter’s team secured an impressive 124-117 win over the Phoenix Suns, who have now lost both preseason games. For Bulls fans, this was their first opportunity to see Caleb Wilson face off against NBA-level talent.

Speaking to the media after the game, Wilson admitted that he’d felt some nervousness before stepping out onto the court.

“You never know how you’re going to feel in a moment until it happens,” Wilson said. “So it’s going on the court. Hearing my name called, here the serious song was just wow. I’ve been watching it, watched the last dance, watched all those shows. And just seeing it and feeling it for yourself is quite crazy. But yeah, it’s great to get it under my belt. I’m excited for the 87 games I have to play, hopefully more, hopefully 100.”

Wilson enjoyed 29 minutes of playing time in his preseason debut. He ended the night with 15 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal. However, the rookie forward did struggle to find his rhythm when shooting the ball, going 0-of-4 from deep and 6-of-16 from the field.

Nevertheless, Bulls fans will undoubtedly be excited about what Wilson can bring to Chicago’s rotation, and the impact he could make throughout this season and beyond.

Bulls’ Caleb Wilson Enjoyed Facing Dillon Brooks

After the game, Wilson shared his thoughts on facing the Suns and Dillon Brooks in what was his first-ever NBA preseason game.

“That was fun, honestly,” Wilson said. “I made some mistakes, but, I expected to make them. That was fun, I ain’t going to lie. For that to be my first NBA opponent? It was cool, I learned a lot. I learned how to be proactive and ready off the ball…Just learning how to be physical.”

Wilson will undoubtedly face tougher challenges as the season goes on. Still, his willingness to learn and embrace the process should ensure that every day is an opportunity for him to grow and develop.

Bulls Young Core Looked Good

During the Bulls’ win over the Suns, multiple members of the young core showcased their long-term upside.

Josh Giddey, while struggling from the floor, found success when operating as a primary playmaker and ended the night with seven assists. Dailyn Swain also added six dimes to the Bulls’ overall tally.

Matas Buzelis produced a do-it-all performance, with 14 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and 2 blocks. However, it was a rough night for Noa Essengue, who missed all his shots (except his trip to the line) and registered zero rebounds.

Still, for a first preseason outing, Chicago’s production was encouraging. Of course, there will still be some bumps along the way. Yet, for a rebuilding team, they could make some noise during the regular season.

For now, though, Bulls fans will be happy with the win and hopeful about what’s to come.