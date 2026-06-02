The Chicago Bulls didn’t part ways with Coby White because of a lack of belief in their former first-round pick.

With the direction the team was headed, White was better off playing in a competitive situation, which turned out to be in Charlotte with the Hornets.

With 2026 NBA free agency around the corner, White is slated to have a competitive market. A recent roundup of free agency predictions certainly plays in the young veteran’s favor.

Ex-Bulls Star Gets Good Prediction Before 2026 NBA Free Agency

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report issued a bold prediction on the Hornets’ front: Coby White will earn a contract where he collects at least $20 million in salary.

“Some might argue White is a luxury on a team that already has a ton of offensive firepower in LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller, but White showed he was closer to a necessity after coming over at the trade deadline,” Hughes explained.

“Lastly, Charlotte should keep White’s trade candidacy in mind. Signing him for closer to $20 million per year keeps an ideally sized salary on the books. If it turns out that the Hornets need more help at forward and center, they’ll be glad they have White’s hypothetically larger contract to balance out a trade.”

White’s initial three-year, $36.0 million contract with the Bulls was sent to the Hornets at the 2026 trade deadline. White was paired alongside Mike Conley Jr. The Hornets sent back Ousmane Dieng, Collin Sexton, and multiple draft picks.

Coby White’s Run With The Chicago Bulls

As a 19-year-old out of the University of North Carolina, Coby White was the seventh-overall pick for the Bulls in 2019.

During his rookie season, White appeared in 65 games, with a role off the bench. He produced averages of 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc.

Over seven years, White turned into a full-time starter for the Bulls. He produced averages of 15.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. The veteran guard has hit on 36.9% of his shots from three throughout his career.

The Bulls Made The Right Decision

Although White served Chicago well, the Bulls gave their former first-round pick a chance to boost a budding playoff contender.

The Bulls will have money to spend in free agency next season, but they didn’t agree to an extension with White before the start of the 2025-2026 NBA season. As a result, they did what teams typically do with expiring veterans.

Now, White might’ve played himself into a better deal after his showcase with the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of the season.