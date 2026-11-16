The Chicago Bulls won in Minnesota on Saturday, 117-106, but they didn’t come away totally unscathed due to a punishment handed down by the NBA.

Bulls rising star forward Matas Buzelis has been fined for making an “obscene gesture” toward a Timberwolves fan.

It was a brief moment, and if not for social media and lots of camera angles, it may have been missed.

But the NBA saw what Buzelis did, and he’s forced to pay a fine to the league for his actions.

Matas Buzelis Punished by NBA

This is what the NBA’s official press release said about Buzelis’ punishment:

Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis has been fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture towards the spectator stands, it was announced today by James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 11:19 remaining in the fourth quarter of Chicago’s 117-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Nov. 14.

The $25,000 fine isn’t specified further in the release, but because the NBA says when it happened, it’s easy enough to find.

Buzelis was at the foul line with 11:19 remaining in the game, and after making his second free throw, he began to run back down the court.

Before going very far, Buzelis appeared to stick up his middle finger toward what seems to have been a fan seated somewhere near the court.

It’s not clear what prompted this. The clip (slightly vulgar but viewable at this link) doesn’t show a big lead-in to the moment to understand whether someone was doing something while Buzelis was at the line or if it had been building up to this moment from something earlier in the game.

Regardless, Buzelis reacted out of line, and the NBA has given him a fine.

Matas Buzelis Stats

Buzelis is in his third season after being the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

He had 18 points and nine rebounds in the win over Minnesota.

For the season, Buzelis is averaging 13.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.