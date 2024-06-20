Bulls Trade Alex Caruso to Thunder for Lonzo Ball Replacement: Report

The Chicago Bulls are kicking off NBA trade season. In a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, they’re sending Alex Caruso in exchange for Josh Giddey in a player-for-player swap.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first with reports of the first trade this offseason.

Giddey is 21-years old and coming off of his third NBA season. A capable playmaker, Wojnarowski writes that Chicago has been in the market for a Lonzo Ball replacement.

“The Bulls have been determined to find a playmaker to replace Lonzo Ball, and Giddey, 21, comes with an All-Star potential that would unlikely be realized with the Thunder because of the playmaking starpower who surrounded him,” Wojnarowski wrote in a June 20 tweet. “The Bulls will offer him an opportunity to have the ball in his hands and so much more freedom (to) pass and score.”

Ball has been out for two consecutive seasons with various knee issues. His return to the floor remains up in the air. Giddey averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 80 games with the Thunder this season.

This story will be updated.