Bulls Tabbed as Potential Suitor for Warriors’ Former Lottery Pick

The Chicago Bulls are slowly building an exciting young core. Josh Giddey and Coby White have proven themselves to be the backcourt pairing of the future. Now, Chicago must begin building out a frontcourt to be excited about.

According to Brett Sigel of ClutchPoints, one player the Bulls have previously shown interest in is Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors. The explosive forward is heading toward restricted free agency this summer. He has struggled to earn a consistent role in Steve Kerr’s rotation since the addition of Jimmy Butler.

Kuminga is the sort of high-upside two-way talent that Chicago should be targeting in trade discussions. He fits the team’s timeline and would slot seamlessly next to Giddey and White.

Whether the Bulls have the assets to strike a deal is another question entirely. Especially as a Kuminga trade would likely need to be a sign-and-trade to make everything work. Nevertheless, if the Bulls are steadfast in their approach and the Warriors are willing to cash in, a deal is always possible.

Kuminga May Need to Leave Warriors

Kuminga has been with the Warriors since being drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. However, he’s struggled to nail down a consistent place in the rotation. Coming into the current season, he was viewed as a high-level rotation player. However, Butler’s arrival has had a legitimate impact on Kuminga’s playing time.

At 22 years old, Kuminga needs to be playing regularly. He has the upside to become an All-Star caliber forward. As such, he may need to leave the Warriors if he wants to reach his full potential. The Bulls could offer him a spot in their starting lineup. Furthermore, he would have the opportunity to play through his mistakes and develop on the fly.

Kuminga has played in 47 games this season. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field. The Bulls need that type of output on the wings, especially when that same player is capable of playing lockdown defense on the other end of the floor.

Bulls to Embrace a Slow and Steady Rebuild

When speaking to the media on April 17, Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas asked Bulls fans to remain patient. The front office is clearly approaching the current rebuild with patience and optimism.

“I’m asking for the fans to have patience,” Karnisovas said. “We’re in the first year of that transition. I thought that the way we finished the year shows some promise. It’s hard to win games in this league. But to finish 15-5, it’s not a victory lap, but I think there are some positives. I think we gotta keep on building this group by adding another player in the lottery. Going into free agency and adding another piece. And, obviously, going into the summer, that’s when the players get better.”

If Chicago can re-sign Giddey to a new deal and potentially land an exciting prospect such as Kuminga, Bulls fans will likely be willing to show patience. Right now, the Bulls are making smart moves, and adding Kuminga would quickly make the franchise’s future look very bright indeed.