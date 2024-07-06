Bulls’ 3-Team Trade of DeMar DeRozan is ‘Lined Up’: Insider

The Chicago Bulls and DeMar DeRozan are prepared to part ways this summer, and the Sacramento Kings loom as a likely destination for the six-time All-Star.

Sacramento Kings Radio reporter Sean Cunningham reported that there is a “mutual interest” between DeRozan and the Kings.

“After speaking to several sources over the past 24 hours, I’m told there is “mutual interest” between DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings,” Cunningham tweeted on July 5.

ESPN’s Marc Spears was first with reports of Kings’ interest in DeRozan. He called them a “dark horse,” on July 2.

“They’re a dark horse to get DeRozan,” Spears said on ESPN. “I want to see the Kings do something, make some moves, get back to the postseason. Kings will get back to the postseason next year. They got a move coming. Soon.”

James Ham of The Kings Beat reported that there is a potential sign-and-trade in place to get DeRozan to the Kings.

League sources confirm that Kings and Bulls have discussed a potential sign and trade for DeMar DeRozan. Trade requires a third team, which is lined up, but there is competition for DeRozan's services. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) July 6, 2024

DeRozan is coming off of his 15th career season, and his third in Chicago.

He averaged 24 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 79 regular-season appearances with the Bulls last season.

This story will be updated.