Bulls Urged to Target 39.1% 3-Point Shooter in Free Agency

The Chicago Bulls are in the early stages of a rebuild. Assuming they re-sign Josh Giddey, the Bulls already have their franchise cornerstone in place. The next step is surrounding him with talent that accentuates his skill set.

A key addition to Chicago’s roster will be some additional floor spacing. Billy Donovan’s team ranked 13th in the NBA for 3-point percentage, converting 36.7% of their attempts. However, as the third-ranked team for 3-point shots attempted, you would hope they sat a little higher up the board.

That’s where Malik Beasley can come into the equation. The veteran floor spacer is heading into unrestricted free agency following an impressive year with the Detroit Pistons. Bailey Bassett of ClutchPoints believes Beasley could be a strong addition to Chicago’s roster.

“The Bulls need Beasley even more desperately than the Pistons do, so they might be willing to overpay for the shooting guard. After all, Detroit has lots of depth and young talent,” Bassett wrote. “They could also use more shooting.”

Beasley played in all 82 games of the Pistons’ season. He averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. That level of tertiary scoring would undoubtedly improve the Bulls’ rotation. As such, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if the franchise targeted him at some point this summer.

Coby White Could Test 2026 Free Agency

While the Bulls will be focused on improving their roster this summer, they will likely have an eye on next year’s free agency class, too. That’s because Coby White is entering the final year of his contract. He can likely make more money by declining an extension.

“White is eligible to sign a four-year, $89 million extension in July but would be much better served to bet on himself and get a much bigger payday as an unrestricted free agent after next season,” Cowley wrote for the Chicago Sun-Times. “That payday could make him a $40 million-per-year player.”

White has been among the Bulls best players over the past two years. He projects to be the long-term guard partner for Giddey. As such, the Bulls front office will likely want to ensure they have the finances to sign him to a long-term contract when the time comes.

A Limited Free Agent Market Could Help Bulls

Before the Bulls make any moves, Giddey’s future will be the priority. Cap expert Yossi Gozlan believes that limited interest in the playmaker’s skills could help Chicago retain their star for below market value.

“The harsh conditions of restricted free agency and the lack of offers that may come with it could get the Bulls to offer him something in the low $20 million range annually,” Gozlan wrote. “An annual salary in the $25 million range could be his ceiling and ultimately a fair compromise.”

In order for the Bulls to potentially get a discount, they will need to allow Giddey to explore restricted free agency. That way, the front office is allowed the current market to dictate his next deal. And while that’s a risk in itself, if could be the team’s best chance to keep their star player and still have wiggle room moving forward.