Bulls Urged To Target Free Agent Former First-Round Draft Pick

At this early stage in the Chicago Bulls‘ rebuild, the front office can afford to take a flyer on talent that has struggled to stick elsewhere in the NBA.

Throughout the offseason, the Bulls fell short in their reported pursuits of Jonathan Kuminga and Benedict Mathurin. When looking at the current roster, it’s clear that adding another scorer off the bench could genuinely improve Chicago’s current rotation. That is likely why Mathurin was seen as a potential fit.

With that in mind, Elias Schuster of the Chicago Bulls on SI has proposed that the Bulls take a closer look at Cam Whitmore. The former first-round draft pick is currently an unrestricted free agent.

“If the Chicago Bulls had a level of interest in Bennedict Mathurin and Jonathan Kuminga, why wouldn’t they also consider Cam Whitmore?” Schuster reasoned. “…The Bulls could benefit from some sparkplug scoring, though. They don’t have many obvious on-ball options at the moment…Graham could likely sign Whitmore to a one-year deal worth close to the minimum.”

Whitemore spent last season with the Washington Wizards. However, his season was cut short due to blood clot in his right shoulder. He was later traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the five-team trade that saw Cleveland acquire Peyton Watson. The Cavaliers subsequently waived Whitmore shortly after.

The potential fit between Whitmore and Chicago is clear to see. The Bulls would be wise to kick the tires on adding him to their roster. After all, part of being a successful rebuild is finding diamonds in the rough.

Whitemore Could Help the Bulls as a Scorer

Since entering the NBA, Whitmore has flashed signs of his scoring potential. During his rookie season, he averaged 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 53.8% from two-point range and 35.9% from deep. He showcased great speed, changes of pace, and versatility in terms of his scoring profile.

Unfortunately for Whitmore, his second season with the Houston Rockets was less impactful. His points and rebounds both took a minor decline, despite playing in a handful of additional games.

Moving to the Wizards was supposed to give Whitmore a chance to showcase his skills on a roster that could afford him a consistent role. Injury robbed him of that opportunity. That’s where the Bulls could come into the equation. Like Washington, Chicago can offer Whitmore a steady role off the bench, which in turn could allow him to thrive as a second-unit scoring threat.

Bulls Could Stand Pat

Chicago currently has both an open roster spot and an open two-way spot. Therefore, the Bulls may be tempted to offer Whitmore a two-way deal, though he’s likely to decline.

However, there’s a lot of value in keeping an open roster spot heading into the season. Not only does the approach keep costs down, it also gives the front office flexibility to make in-season moves, especially once the trade deadline draws near.

As such, the Bulls may hold fire on looking to add another player this close to training camp, which of course, would be bad news for Whitmore. In truth, Chicago has plenty of options available, all of which have legitimate upside. Only time will tell which path they choose to take.