Bulls Veterans Step Up as Chicago Takes Win Streak Into Cleveland

Seeing two veterans step up at the exact moment Chicago needed a spark has completely changed the tone of the team’s early-season turnaround. After snapping an eight-game slide, the Chicago Bulls head into Cleveland on Monday night carrying their first two-game winning streak of the year, fueled by a pair of rotation players who were recently watching from the end of the bench.

For head coach Tiago Splitter, the timely emergence of Patrick Williams and Buddy Hield has stabilized a second unit that desperately needed reliable two-way production.

Patrick Williams and Buddy Hield Give Splitter an Unexpected Boost

Williams did not see a single minute of action across Chicago’s first seven games of the campaign, raising questions about where he fit in Splitter’s plans. Over the last four outings, however, the forward has reclaimed a steady role, logging more than 20 minutes a night. In Saturday’s 117-106 road upset over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Williams delivered 14 points, five rebounds, and a plus-10 rating in 26 minutes.

Hield followed a similar path back into the mix. After receiving DNP-CDs against Philadelphia and San Antonio, the veteran sharpshooter logged over 25 minutes in Chicago’s overtime home victory against Atlanta before pouring in 16 points with a plus-11 rating in Minnesota.

Both players have been candid about the mental hurdle of staying locked in without guaranteed playing time. Williams acknowledged that self-doubt naturally creeps in regardless of how many minutes a player receives, while Hield emphasized maintaining professionalism and supporting teammates even when removed from the lineup. Splitter recently praised Hield as a “good vibes guy,” a label the veteran prefers to define simply as doing his job the right way every day.

Cleveland Presents a Different Challenge Without Evan Mobley

Monday’s matchup at Rocket Arena tests how well that newfound bench cohesion travels against a deep Cavaliers squad. Cleveland enters without All-Star forward Evan Mobley, who remains sidelined with a left big toe sprain, alongside guard Sam Merrill (elbow). Wings Jaylon Tyson (ankle) and Peyton Watson (abdominal/hamstring management) are also listed as questionable on the injury report.

Even with multiple starters out or resting over the weekend, Cleveland showcased its depth in a 127-117 victory over Dallas on Saturday behind a triple-double from guard Tyrese Proctor. With Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and Jarrett Allen cleared to return against Chicago, the Bulls will face a far stiffer defensive test than they did during their recent surge.

Chicago has frontcourt absences of its own to navigate. Rookie Caleb Wilson remains out with a hand injury, Tobe Awaka has been ruled out due to back disc irritation, and center Jalen Smith is listed as questionable with a finger injury.

What Chicago Must Do to Make It Three Straight

Winning consecutive games against Atlanta in overtime and on the road in Minnesota gave the Bulls much-needed breathing room after a rough opening stretch. Extending that streak to three straight in Cleveland will require sustaining the exact bench energy Williams and Hield have supplied over the past week.

When Bulls veterans step up under pressure, Splitter suddenly has real lineup flexibility rather than scrambling for answers. Monday night will show whether Chicago’s revamped rotation can hold up against one of the Eastern Conference’s deepest rosters.