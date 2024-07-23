Bulls’ Matas Buzelis Predicted to Secure Key Role in 2024-25

Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis made his mark during 2K25 Summer League.

What that means for his rookie campaign in 2024-25 remains to be seen, but Buzelis’ flashes during the exhibition circuit have Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman predicting a starting role. The Bulls could have to clear a path to big minutes for him though.

“Projecting Matas Buzelis’ rookie role means predicting whether the Chicago Bulls can trade Zach LaVine,” Wasserman wrote on July 23.

“Buzelis would receive a balanced mix of looks playing on and off the ball between Coby White and Patrick Williams. He’s currently best handling the ball in the open floor, though he’s flashed glimpses of half-court shotmaking diversity, and he’ll remain a threat to hit spot-up threes and finish plays off of cuts.”

Wasserman predicts a starting role for Buzelis in 2024 with the usage of a “second-unit scorer.” But Wasserman also warns that keeping LaVine could hold Buzelis back.

Buzelis averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 2.0 steals in his nearly 30 minutes per game during Summer League. He was inefficient, shooting 33.7% from the floor overall and 21.7% from beyond the arc.

He did shoot 74.1% at the free throw line and showed confidence on both ends of the floor.

Bulls’ Matas Buzelis Grades Out Well After Summer League

“Matas Buzelis’ confidence and combination of size and versatility are undeniable,” Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey wrote on July 22. “Buzelis is 6’9″, with a 6’10” wingspan, but he moves like a wing. The outside shots aren’t falling, but he gets them up in bunches, and his form looks good.

“He’s pretty bouncy, too. So, even if the jumper doesn’t really show up during the 2024-25, he can still do damage around the paint.”

Bailey gave Buzelis a “B+” for his showing in Summer League.

MATAS BUZELIS 😳 Look where he caught this for the dunk 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iSRTsCy0Ye — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 20, 2024

“There will be plenty of times when his confidence bleeds over into bad decisions and questionable shot selection, but Buzelis has real upside and versatility to uncover,” Bailey concluded.

The Bulls’ acquisition of Josh Giddey will likely push White to shooting guard and LaVine into DeMar DeRozan’s vacated small forward position where Buzelis might otherwise reside.

LaVine saw his most minutes there in four seasons in 2023-24, per Basketball Reference.

Matas Buzelis ‘Has The It’

Buzelis largely passed the eye test in Summer League despite his modest numbers, which took a hit over the final two contests.

“With NBA players you just know. It’s not about the shooting numbers, measurements or what they have to say. It’s about how they move, how they react and how they look in the flow of play. Buzelis has the IT,” NBA.com’s Sam Smith wrote on July 22.

Smith expects Buzelis to at least challenge for Rookie of the Year,

He would be the first Bull to win the award since Derrick Rose in 2009. Buzelis also profiles as a good fit in the league.

“He looks like what an NBA player should look like in this era, tall with an expert ability and ease handling the ball, a pure shooting motion, grace and fluidity on the run, quick reactions to the ball and a little bit of an edge.” Smith wrote.