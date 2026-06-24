The Chicago Bulls made their No. 4 selection in the 2026 NBA Draft official on June 23. As many expected, they called on Caleb Wilson.

The University of North Carolina forward is set to become a member of the Bulls, and he instantly took to social media to send a two-word message to his followers.

Chicago Bulls’ Caleb Wilson Sends 2-Word Message After NBA Draft

“SEE RED! 🔴🐂,” Wilson wrote on X. He also shared a photo from when he was younger and wearing a Bulls hoodie.

Caleb Wilson At North Carolina

The incoming rookie is a 19-year-old forward out of the University of North Carolina.

Wilson was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and attended Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Sandy Springs, Georgia. There, he became a five-star recruit and a top player in the country.

After receiving offers from plenty of notable schools, Wilson chose UNC.

Before going down with a season-ending injury, Wilson started 24 games as a freshman with the Tar Heels. Seeing the court for 31.3 minutes per game, Wilson shot 57.8% from the field and hit on 25.9% of his threes, averaging 19.8 points per game.

Beyond his scoring, Wilson came down with 9.4 rebounds per game, dished out 2.7 assists per game, came up with 1.5 steals per game, and blocked 1.4 shots per game.

Chicago Bulls Add The UNC Star

Wilson was widely expected to go at No. 4.

The NBA Draft order played out just as many had expected. After the Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, and Memphis Grizzlies selected, the Bulls made the expected move and snatched up Wilson.

The expectation is that the Bulls will instantly utilize Wilson as a starter. Being in a rebuild, the young roster will view Wilson as a cornerstone player right away.