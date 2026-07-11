NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Caleb Wilson speaks to the media after he is drafted fourth overall by the Chicago Bulls during Round One of the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
The Bulls rookie put up 35 points, which marked a Summer League record in Las Vegas, as he scored the most points in a debut.
The rookie forward shot 12-for-21 from the field, knocking down seven of his 11 shots from beyond the arc.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: NBA commissioner Adam Silver shakes hands with Caleb Wilson after he is drafted fourth overall by the Chicago Bulls during Round One of the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Along with his scoring, Wilson came down with six rebounds, blocked three shots, and snatched two steals.
As exciting as the debut was, Wilson made it clear that breaking records wasn’t his primary goal.
Bulls’ Caleb Wilson Gives 2-Word Response To Record-Breaking Game
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 26: Chicago Bulls first round draft picks Caleb Wilson poses for a portrait after a press conference at Advocate Center on June 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
It was a tight matchup, where the Bulls came up short with a 97-96 defeat.
Wilson’s 33 minutes on the court were dominant, as he scored a game-high, but it didn’t result in a win. Clearly, that’s more important, even if it doesn’t count for anything in the end.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Caleb Wilson talks with media during the 2026 NBA draft prospect availability at Lotte New York Palace on June 22, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
“That’s my goal–to come here to win,” Wilson explained to reporters.
“Of course it’s cool [to break a record], but somebody is going to break it one day, like they always do. I’m happy I got the record, but I’m ready to move on to what’s next. We have another game coming up soon.”
Other standouts from the game included Jaylin Sellers, Noa Essengue, and Malik Williams.
Sellers scored 15 points in 29 minutes, while grabbing four rebounds and producing four assists.
GettyPALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Caleb Wilson #8 of the North Carolina Tar Heels is guarded by Aidan Cammann #52 of the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Maples Pavilion on January 14, 2026 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Essengue had 10 points, five rebounds, two steals, and four blocks. Williams came off the bench for 22 minutes and nearly notched a double-double with 10 points, seven rebounds, one steal, and one block.
Wilson and the Bulls are set to take the court again on Monday, July 13.
The Bulls will take on the Utah Jazz, tipping off at 9 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Friday’s NBA Summer League action between the Chicago Bulls and the Memphis Grizzlies was a record-breaking evening for Caleb Wilson. The Bulls rookie put up 35 points, which marked a Summer League record in Las Vegas, as he scored the most points in a debut. The rookie forward shot 12-for-21 from the field, knocking down […]