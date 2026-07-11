Friday’s NBA Summer League action between the Chicago Bulls and the Memphis Grizzlies was a record-breaking evening for Caleb Wilson.

The Bulls rookie put up 35 points, which marked a Summer League record in Las Vegas, as he scored the most points in a debut.

The rookie forward shot 12-for-21 from the field, knocking down seven of his 11 shots from beyond the arc.

Along with his scoring, Wilson came down with six rebounds, blocked three shots, and snatched two steals.

As exciting as the debut was, Wilson made it clear that breaking records wasn’t his primary goal.

Bulls’ Caleb Wilson Gives 2-Word Response To Record-Breaking Game

“We lost,” Wilson said, revealing his initial thoughts.

It was a tight matchup, where the Bulls came up short with a 97-96 defeat.

Wilson’s 33 minutes on the court were dominant, as he scored a game-high, but it didn’t result in a win. Clearly, that’s more important, even if it doesn’t count for anything in the end.

“That’s my goal–to come here to win,” Wilson explained to reporters.

“Of course it’s cool [to break a record], but somebody is going to break it one day, like they always do. I’m happy I got the record, but I’m ready to move on to what’s next. We have another game coming up soon.”

Other standouts from the game included Jaylin Sellers, Noa Essengue, and Malik Williams.

Sellers scored 15 points in 29 minutes, while grabbing four rebounds and producing four assists.

Essengue had 10 points, five rebounds, two steals, and four blocks. Williams came off the bench for 22 minutes and nearly notched a double-double with 10 points, seven rebounds, one steal, and one block.

Wilson and the Bulls are set to take the court again on Monday, July 13.

The Bulls will take on the Utah Jazz, tipping off at 9 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.