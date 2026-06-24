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Chicago Bulls’ Caleb Wilson Gets ‘All In’ Praise From Prominent NBA Analyst

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2026 NBA Draft - Player Availability
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Caleb Wilson speaks with the media during the 2026 NBA draft prospect availability at Lotte New York Palace on June 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls can finally feel excited about the fact that they bringing on a North Carolina star in Caleb Wilson.

Like The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, many Bulls fans are understandably stoked about Chicago’s newest addition.

Before the Bulls went on the clock with the No. 4 overall pick on Tuesday, June 23, Simmons went to social media to reveal his favorite prospects for the draft.

Wilson was seemingly the favorite.

Chicago Bulls’ Caleb Wilson Gets ‘All In’ Praise From Prominent NBA Analyst

North Carolina v Georgia Tech

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 31: Caleb Wilson #8 of the North Carolina Tar Heels attacks the basket against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Hank McCamish Pavilion on January 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“The 5 guys I love more than where they’re ranked,” Simmons started on X.

“Caleb Wilson – I’m all-in on this guy. Burries, Morez, Philon, Zuby.”

Wilson was widely regarded as the fourth-best prospect in the player pool in the weeks leading up to the draft.

Clearly, Simmons believes he is better than the fourth-best.

Caleb Wilson Stars At UNC

Duke v North Carolina

GettyCHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 07: Caleb Wilson #8 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after scoring a three-point basket against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half of the game at Dean E. Smith Center on February 07, 2026 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old forward went to the University of North Carolina as a five-star recruit and was widely regarded as one of the top players in the country.

He lived up to the hype during his first and only season in the NCAA.

Wilson started all 24 games he played for the Tar Heels, seeing the court for 31.3 minutes per game.

The star forward produced averages of 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks. He shot the ball at a 57.8% clip from the field.

The Bulls Select A Star

Syracuse v North Carolina

GettyCHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 02: Caleb Wilson #8 of the North Carolina Tar Heels shoots a free throw during the second half of a basketball game against the Syracuse Orange at Dean E. Smith Center on February 02, 2026 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Chicago fired up its rebuild back during the 2026 trade deadline. As they parted ways with several core players, the Bulls wanted to get a fresh start.

The NBA Draft Lottery treated the Bulls well, allowing them jump up several spots to earn the fourth-overall pick. At that point, it was clear the Bulls were going to zero in on Wilson.

The rookie forward will more than likely get the nod to start in 2026-2027. Wilson is joining a front court led by Matas Buzelis, and joined by the newly-acquired center, Nic Claxton.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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