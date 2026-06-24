The Chicago Bulls can finally feel excited about the fact that they bringing on a North Carolina star in Caleb Wilson.

Like The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, many Bulls fans are understandably stoked about Chicago’s newest addition.

Before the Bulls went on the clock with the No. 4 overall pick on Tuesday, June 23, Simmons went to social media to reveal his favorite prospects for the draft.

Wilson was seemingly the favorite.

Chicago Bulls’ Caleb Wilson Gets ‘All In’ Praise From Prominent NBA Analyst

“The 5 guys I love more than where they’re ranked,” Simmons started on X.

“Caleb Wilson – I’m all-in on this guy. Burries, Morez, Philon, Zuby.”

Wilson was widely regarded as the fourth-best prospect in the player pool in the weeks leading up to the draft.

Clearly, Simmons believes he is better than the fourth-best.

Caleb Wilson Stars At UNC

The 19-year-old forward went to the University of North Carolina as a five-star recruit and was widely regarded as one of the top players in the country.

He lived up to the hype during his first and only season in the NCAA.

Wilson started all 24 games he played for the Tar Heels, seeing the court for 31.3 minutes per game.

The star forward produced averages of 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks. He shot the ball at a 57.8% clip from the field.

The Bulls Select A Star

Chicago fired up its rebuild back during the 2026 trade deadline. As they parted ways with several core players, the Bulls wanted to get a fresh start.

The NBA Draft Lottery treated the Bulls well, allowing them jump up several spots to earn the fourth-overall pick. At that point, it was clear the Bulls were going to zero in on Wilson.

The rookie forward will more than likely get the nod to start in 2026-2027. Wilson is joining a front court led by Matas Buzelis, and joined by the newly-acquired center, Nic Claxton.