Caleb Wilson Injury: Chicago Bulls Announce Hand Update on Rookie

Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson entered Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs with an injury concern. Now, the team’s leading scorer has suffered a new injury.

Wilson headed to the locker room during the November 11 with about 4 minutes left in the third quarter against San Antonio while holding his hand, according to Chicago Sports Network reporter K.C. Johnson.

“Caleb Wilson just went to locker room holding his hand,” Johnson reported on X during Wednesday’s game.

The Chicago Bulls ruled him out for the reminder of the game shortly thereafter. He finished with 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting, five rebounds and a steal in 15 minutes.

The development comes just hours after Wilson was a late addition to Chicago’s injury report with right hip soreness and tightness. Although he was initially considered questionable, the Bulls ultimately cleared him to face the Spurs.

Now, Chicago faces another potential setback involving its standout rookie, who has quickly become one of the team’s most important players.

Caleb Wilson Hand Injury Update: Bulls Rookie Ruled Out by Team vs. Spurs

The Bulls ruled Wilson out for the reminder of the contest. The team reported that Wilson injured his right hand.

Chicago entered the matchup with a 1-8 record, having lost seven consecutive games. The Spurs, meanwhile, arrived riding a nine-game winning streak.

Wilson has been one of the few consistent bright spots for the Bulls, averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists through his first nine NBA appearances.

The rookie has also established himself as a historic early-season performer in Chicago, matching Michael Jordan as the fastest Bulls rookie to reach 100 career points and surpassing Derrick Rose’s franchise pace to 150 points.

Those accomplishments make any potential absence particularly significant for a team already struggling to find victories.

Chicago Bulls Were Already Dealing With Injury Concerns vs. Spurs

Wilson’s apparent hand issue is separate from the right hip soreness and tightness that threatened his availability earlier Wednesday.

The NBA’s official injury report initially listed the rookie as questionable before upgrading him to available ahead of tipoff.

Chicago was also without Norman Powell, who was ruled out with low back spasms, while Tobe Awaka and Dailyn Swain were unavailable because of back-related issues.

Zach Collins, however, received clearance to play after dealing with a respiratory illness.

The Bulls’ injury problems have complicated an already difficult start under head coach Tiago Splitter. Wilson’s production has been a major part of Chicago’s offense, and losing him for any extended stretch would create another challenge.

For now, the immediate concern is just how severe of an injury Wilson suffered to his shooting hand.