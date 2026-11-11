Bulls Get Alarming Caleb Wilson Update Ahead of Spurs Showdown

The Chicago Bulls‘ difficult start to the season could get even worse Wednesday night.

Rookie standout Caleb Wilson has been added to the injury report as questionable for Chicago’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs because of right hip soreness and tightness.

The 19-year-old forward was not listed on the NBA’s 1 p.m. ET injury report. However, his name appeared just 15 minutes later, raising questions about his availability against one of the league’s hottest teams.

Wilson’s sudden addition creates another headache for coach Tiago Splitter, whose team has lost seven consecutive games.

The Bulls enter Wednesday with a 1-8 record, while San Antonio has won nine straight.

Now, Chicago could be without its leading scorer against Victor Wembanyama and the surging Spurs.

Caleb Wilson Questionable After Late Injury Report Change

Wilson has been one of the few bright spots during Chicago’s disappointing start.

The rookie forward is averaging a team-leading 19.3 points, along with 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists through nine games.

He has already demonstrated an ability to score against established NBA competition, including a career-high 30 points and 14 rebounds against the Washington Wizards on Oct. 24.

Wilson also scored 24 points, grabbed seven rebounds and recorded four steals against the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 2.

However, his production has fluctuated recently.

He managed just five points on 2-of-12 shooting during Chicago’s 135-105 loss to the New York Knicks on Nov. 4.

Wilson responded with 18 points, five rebounds and two steals in Sunday’s 127-121 defeat against Philadelphia.

He shot 7-of-18 from the field, including 2 of 6 from the 3-point range.

The Bulls will hope his latest injury concern does not interrupt his promising rookie campaign.

His availability is particularly important against San Antonio, which has emerged as an early Western Conference contender.

Wembanyama is coming off a remarkable 40-point, 11-rebound, nine-block performance in Monday’s 122-96 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Without Wilson, Chicago would lose another scoring option while facing one of the NBA’s most intimidating defenders.

Chicago Faces Growing Injury Concerns Against San Antonio

Wilson isn’t the only Chicago player dealing with an injury.

The Bulls also downgraded rookie forward Tobe Awaka from questionable to out because of lower back tightness between the 1 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. reports.

Veteran guard Norman Powell remains questionable due to lower back spasms, while center Zach Collins is questionable because of a respiratory illness.

Both players missed Sunday’s loss to Philadelphia.

Powell’s absence would further weaken Chicago’s offense, placing additional pressure on Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis.

Giddey finished with 19 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds against the Sixers, while Buzelis contributed 19 points.

Meanwhile, Nic Claxton is available after making his Bulls debut Sunday following a hamstring injury.

The veteran center recorded four points and four rebounds in his first appearance with Chicago.

His presence gives Splitter another defensive option against Wembanyama, particularly if the Bulls remain shorthanded.

San Antonio also has injury concerns, with Devin Vassell questionable because of left adductor tightness.

Tobias Harris has been ruled out with a left calf strain.

For Chicago, however, Wilson’s unexpected appearance on the injury report adds another layer of uncertainty.

The Bulls desperately need a victory to stop their seven-game skid.

Whether their leading scorer can help them pursue one remains unclear.