Chicago Bulls Get Devastating Caleb Wilson Injury Update

The Chicago Bulls‘ miserable start to the season has taken another painful turn.

Caleb Wilson, the team’s prized rookie and one of its few bright spots, will undergo surgery for a fractured right hand and miss four to six weeks, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The diagnosis comes less than 24 hours after Wilson exited Wednesday night’s 124-119 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

“Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson is undergoing surgery for a fractured right hand and will miss four to six weeks,” Charania reported Thursday, citing sources.

The injury threatens to interrupt what had been an impressive start to Wilson’s NBA career.

It also brings an unsettling sense of familiarity for the former North Carolina standout, who has now suffered three hand fractures in the same calendar year.

Caleb Wilson Faces Surgery After Injury Against Spurs

Wilson suffered the injury during the third quarter Wednesday while attempting to knock the ball away from Victor Wembanyama.

His right hand struck the ball during the defensive play, forcing him to leave the game.

The Bulls ruled him out before the fourth quarter.

Wilson finished with 15 points, five rebounds and one steal in just 15 minutes, shooting 5-of-7 from the field and making both of his 3-point attempts.

He had entered the game questionable because of right hip soreness but received clearance to start.

Unfortunately, the hand injury proved far more serious.

Charania’s report confirmed Wilson will require surgery, with his recovery expected to take at least a month.

A four-to-six-week absence would put his potential return between mid-December and Christmas, depending on his rehabilitation progress.

Chicago has not announced a specific return date.

Wilson Suffers Third Hand Fracture in 2026

The latest setback is particularly troubling given Wilson’s recent injury history.

Physical therapist Dr. Evan Jeffries highlighted the unusual sequence Thursday, noting that Wilson has suffered three hand fractures in 2026.

“THIS is his third fracture of his hands in this calendar year,” Jeffries wrote on X.

Wilson first fractured his left hand during his freshman season at North Carolina, forcing him to miss six games.

He later fractured his right thumb while dunking during practice. That injury required surgery and prematurely ended his college season.

Now, just weeks into his NBA career, the 20-year-old faces another operation after fracturing his right hand.

While the repeated setbacks are concerning, there is no confirmed medical connection between the three injuries.

Despite his college injuries, Chicago selected Wilson with the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

He quickly rewarded the Bulls’ confidence.

Entering Wednesday, Wilson was averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals in 32.4 minutes per game.

His performance had established him as an early Rookie of the Year contender and a cornerstone of Chicago’s rebuilding plans.

Wednesday’s defeat was the Bulls’ eighth consecutive loss, dropping them to 1-9.

Without Wilson, new head coach Tiago Splitter could turn to Patrick Williams, Leonard Miller and Noa Essengue for additional frontcourt minutes.

Chicago hosts the Atlanta Hawks on Friday before visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

For a team already struggling to win games, losing its most promising rookie for the next month or longer is another difficult blow.

Wilson’s recovery now becomes the priority as Chicago attempts to keep its season from slipping further away.