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Chicago Bulls Rookie Gets Notable Message From NBA Analyst After Debut

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Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls
Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls

With the start of the 2026 NBA Summer League run in Las Vegas, Nevada, it’s the week of overreactions and excitement for young players such as the Chicago Bulls forward, Caleb Wilson.

It’s safe to say that after 35 minutes of Wilson in Vegas, the young Bulls forward has generated plenty more hype surrounding his name this summer.

The Yahoo Sports NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor is certainly intrigued.

Chicago Bulls Rookie Gets Notable Message From NBA Analyst After Debut

Syracuse v North Carolina

GettyCHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 02: Caleb Wilson #8 of the North Carolina Tar Heels shoots a free throw during the second half of a basketball game against the Syracuse Orange at Dean E. Smith Center on February 02, 2026 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

“Man that Caleb Wilson debut was extraordinary last night,” O’Connor wrote on X.

“Obviously it’s just summer league and he needs to sustain his shooting/creation. But this is precisely what he was working on pre-draft. And the result? Wilson looked like a generational talent.”

While the Summer League doesn’t hold an official record book, Wilson was credited with scoring the most points for a Summer League debut on July 10.

Going against the Memphis Grizzlies, Wilson shot 12-21 from the field and hit 7-11 of his shots from beyond the arc.

Caleb Wilson

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 26: Chicago Bulls first round draft picks Caleb Wilson poses for a portrait after a press conference at Advocate Center on June 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Wilson finished the game with 35 points, six rebounds, three blocks, and two steals.

The shooting from deep showed massive improvement from the rookie. During his college career, he made just seven threes. In his first Vegas run with the Bulls’ summer roster, he knocked down seven shots from three.

Caleb Wilson’s NCAA Career

North Carolina v Ohio State

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 20: Caleb Wilson #8 of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks on aduring the second half of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Ohio State Buckeyes at State Farm Arena on December 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old attended North Carolina as a five-star recruit out of Georgia.

As expected, Wilson was a one-and-done player in college. The UNC standout saw the court for 31.3 minutes per game. He shot 57.8% from the field and hit on only 25.9% of his threes.

Wilson produced averages of 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

After suffering a fractured hand, Wilson’s season ended after 24 games.

Still, he was viewed as a top-five selection in the 2026 NBA Draft. As many projected, Wilson landed with the Bulls as the No. 4 pick.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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