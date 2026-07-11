With the start of the 2026 NBA Summer League run in Las Vegas, Nevada, it’s the week of overreactions and excitement for young players such as the Chicago Bulls forward, Caleb Wilson.

It’s safe to say that after 35 minutes of Wilson in Vegas, the young Bulls forward has generated plenty more hype surrounding his name this summer.

The Yahoo Sports NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor is certainly intrigued.

Chicago Bulls Rookie Gets Notable Message From NBA Analyst After Debut

“Man that Caleb Wilson debut was extraordinary last night,” O’Connor wrote on X.

“Obviously it’s just summer league and he needs to sustain his shooting/creation. But this is precisely what he was working on pre-draft. And the result? Wilson looked like a generational talent.”

While the Summer League doesn’t hold an official record book, Wilson was credited with scoring the most points for a Summer League debut on July 10.

Going against the Memphis Grizzlies, Wilson shot 12-21 from the field and hit 7-11 of his shots from beyond the arc.

Wilson finished the game with 35 points, six rebounds, three blocks, and two steals.

The shooting from deep showed massive improvement from the rookie. During his college career, he made just seven threes. In his first Vegas run with the Bulls’ summer roster, he knocked down seven shots from three.

Caleb Wilson’s NCAA Career

The 19-year-old attended North Carolina as a five-star recruit out of Georgia.

As expected, Wilson was a one-and-done player in college. The UNC standout saw the court for 31.3 minutes per game. He shot 57.8% from the field and hit on only 25.9% of his threes.

Wilson produced averages of 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

After suffering a fractured hand, Wilson’s season ended after 24 games.

Still, he was viewed as a top-five selection in the 2026 NBA Draft. As many projected, Wilson landed with the Bulls as the No. 4 pick.