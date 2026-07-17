Bulls’ Caleb Wilson Receives Massive NBA Legend Comparison From 4-Time Champion

Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson has been impressive in his NBA debut in the Las Vegas Summer League, prompting some NBA personalities to shower him with praise. Among them is four-time NBA champion Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

According to Green, in his podcast, he compared Wilson to power forward legend Kevin Garnett, citing the rookie’s knack for athleticism and scoring avenues similar to the former NBA champion from the Boston Celtics.

“I said that with all due respect to Kevin Garnett, but just saying, yo, this kid can be that special,” Green said. “So if I say Kevin Garnett’s the floor, by no mean am I dimming Kevin Garnett’s light. I’m not capable of dimming Kevin Garnett’s light. He’s Kevin Garnett. What I’m saying is I think this kid can be that good.”

Draymond Green on people calling him a idiot for saying Caleb Wilson’s floor is Kevin Garnett: “I said that with all due respect to Kevin Garnett, but just saying, yo, this kid can be that special. So if I say Kevin Garnett’s the floor, by no mean am I dimming Kevin Garnett’s… https://t.co/c0dEIwHJAq pic.twitter.com/897cskJkWv — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) July 16, 2026

Why Caleb Wilson Gets Compared With Kevin Garnett

The comparisons between the two power forwards stemmed from his elite, two-way versatility and a relentless on-court motor.

Both players are long, athletic forwards who bring a physical edge, defensive dominance, and the ability to guard multiple positions. Their shared approach features a non-stop, high-energy mentality and a competitive edge that dictates the game’s identity.

Over five games, Wilson averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game, shooting 57.8 percent from the field.

Wilson, who was picked fourth in the 2026 NBA Draft, is seen as a foundational piece for the Bulls, whose squad is looking for one since giving up on DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine a few years ago.

The Bulls finished the 2025-2026 NBA regular season with a record of 31-51, going 12th in the Eastern Conference and missing the playoffs.

Draymond Green Explains Caleb Wilson’s Potential Greatness

Draymond Green heaped praise on Caleb Wilson and explained how his game could evolve in an era where power forwards can do it all.

“Caleb Wilson is coming into an era where big men can dribble the ball, shoot threes, and pretty much have free rein to do whatever they want if they have the skill set. KG didn’t have that,” Green shared. “KG played in a very structured era of basketball where power forwards shot 18-to-20-footers and banged down low like centers.”

“In today’s game, Caleb Wilson will be able to shoot more threes. He’ll be able to handle the ball more. He’ll be able to expand his game so much further than Kevin Garnett was ever even allowed to. It’s no knock on Kevin Garnett. It’s just time. That’s just the way the cookie crumbles. The game of basketball is so much different from when KG played. That’s simply a product of the era.”

Wilson showed he can be a triple threat for the Bulls next season. While the competition in the Summer League is relatively low compared to the regular season, Wilson showcased enough to prove he can be a valuable piece for Chicago’s future.

However, it remains to be seen how he would handle the physicality of the NBA, especially against the likes of the league’s premier bigs.