NBA World Reacts to Chicago Bulls Rookie Caleb Wilson’s Record Debut

Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to NBA fans.

The No. 4 overall pick erupted for 35 points, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals while shooting 12-for-21 from the field and 7-for-11 from three-point range in his Las Vegas Summer League debut. According to the ESPN broadcast, Wilson’s 35 points were the most ever scored by a player in his Las Vegas Summer League debut, immediately putting his performance in the event’s record books.

It didn’t take long for social media to explode as NBA writers, draft analysts and fans praised what they had just witnessed.

NBA Analysts Were Left in Awe

Sporting News’ Steph Noh summed up the performance with one of the night’s most memorable reactions.

“Today at Thomas & Mack, I saw God disguised as Caleb Wilson.”

Minutes later, after Wilson continued piling up points, Noh joked:

“Somehow he got even better after I hit send on this.”

LA Clippers reporter Law Murray also came away impressed, writing:

“If Caleb Wilson is gonna shoot it like this then his ceiling is higher than all of them in this draft.”

That sentiment echoed what many evaluators believed entering the draft. Wilson’s defensive versatility and athleticism were already viewed as NBA-ready. The biggest question centered on whether his perimeter shot would develop consistently. If Friday’s performance is any indication, his offensive upside could be much higher than originally projected.

Caleb Wilson Showed More Than Just Scoring

While the 35 points grabbed headlines, Wilson’s all-around production stood out just as much.

The 19-year-old out of North Carolina knocked down seven three-pointers while also impacting the game defensively with three blocks and two steals, flashing the two-way skill set that made him one of the highest-upside prospects in the 2026 draft.

Hoop Central highlighted the complete stat line after the game, calling it a performance that “put on a show.”

Summer League performances should always be viewed with some caution, but Wilson displayed the type of confidence and shot-making ability Bulls fans hoped would eventually complement his defense and athleticism.

Bulls Fans Have Plenty of Reasons for Optimism

One Summer League game won’t determine Wilson’s NBA career, but it’s difficult to imagine a more impressive debut.

Setting a Las Vegas Summer League scoring record while showing efficient perimeter shooting immediately raises expectations for what he could become in Chicago’s young core.

The Bulls drafted Wilson believing he could develop into a franchise cornerstone. After one historic night in Las Vegas, much of the basketball world appears to believe his ceiling may be even higher than many projected just a few weeks ago.