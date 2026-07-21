Bulls’ Caleb Wilson Provides Telling Remark After Impressive Summer League

Walking into the NBA Summer League, there were questions surrounding the Chicago Bulls‘ No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Caleb Wilson. The 19-year-old from the University of North Carolina shut down these questions.

After an impressive display, Wilson described his experience at the NBA Summer League.

“This is such a great learning experience for me. I’m watching film every night to get better for the next game, and I’m excited for it,” Wilson said, according to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel. “I’m excited to continue getting better and glad I have this opportunity before the NBA season starts.”

The Chicago Bulls have had forgetful seasons in recent years. Chicago hasn’t logged a season that resulted in a .500 or above winning percentage since 2016-17 and hasn’t played in the postseason since 2021-22.

“We’re going to win,” Wilson said following his NBA Summer League experience.

Bulls’ Caleb Wilson Earns 2026 NBA Summer League First Team Honors

Following the conclusion of the 2026 NBA Summer League on Sunday, the league has announced its First and Second Teams.

The Chicago Bulls’ Caleb Wilson was joined by the Milwaukee Bucks’ Brayden Burries, the Memphis Grizzlies Cameron Boozer, the Golden State Warriors‘ Yaxel Lendeborg, and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Meleek Thomas in earning First Team honors.

Wilson earned his spot despite the Bulls winning just one of five games during the tournament.

Playing in four games, Caleb Wilson averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.5 blocks per game on 50.0/41.9/33.3 shooting splits.

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Outside of a rocky display from the free-throw line (33.3 percent), Wilson showed exactly why he should be included in the conversation with the other top four selections in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Chicago Bulls’ New and Improves Roster Heading into 2026-27

Heading into the 2026-27 season, the Chicago Bulls have improved their roster. The goal is to implement the franchise into the conversation of contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Chicago selected North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson with the No. 4 overall pick and Texas’ Dailyn Swain with the No. 15 pick.

The highlight of the Bulls’ summer is with adding guard Norman Powell in free agency. Powell and the Bulls agreed on a two-year, $45 million deal. The contract includes a team option in the second season.

Powell, 33, is coming off his first All-Star bid in 2025-26. In 58 games with the Miami Heat, the score-first guard averaged 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals on 47.0/38.0/82.7 shooting splits.

Chicago also added big man Nic Claxton via trade. He was included in the three-team deal that sent Julius Randle and the No. 28 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft (Joshua Jefferson) to the Brooklyn Nets. The Minnesota Timberwolves received the No. 33 overall pick (Isaiah Evans) in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Bulls have also re-signed veteran big man Zach Collins to a two-year, $17 million contract extension.