Chicago Bulls Get Called Out For $90 Million Overpay

Being a team in a rebuilding situation, the Chicago Bulls simply can’t have long-term contracts on the books that are considered overpays—especially for players who aren’t young game-changers.

CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn recently ranked the league’s 15 worst contracts, and the Bulls were called out at No. 8 with Patrick Williams, and the upcoming $54.0 million he’s owed over the next three years.

Chicago Bulls Get Called Out For Patrick Williams Decision

“The Bulls paid Patrick Williams $90 million because they drafted him No. 4 overall. That’s it. He has very impressive physical tools that have never manifested into consistent, winning basketball,” Quinn explained.

“He’s a minimum-level player at this point who’d probably get slightly more than that on the open market for upside alone, but he’s making more than the mid-level exception. The lesson: don’t compound your mistakes. The Bulls made a bad pick and compounded it with a worse contract.”

That’s quite a critique that should sound the alarms in Chicago.

While the new front office isn’t responsible for the Williams signing, they’ll have to have a hand in moving the veteran power forward, which will prove to be a challenge this year.

Patrick Williams’ NBA Career

The Bulls made Williams an instant starter as a rookie in 2020-2021. He started well, averaging 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 71 games. Year two included an injury that prevented Williams from playing in more than 17 games.

By year three, he was back on the court for all 82. With more minutes than ever (28.3 MPG), Williams had a career-year in scoring with 10.2 points per game, on 46.4% shooting. The Bulls were confident that he would rise in value from that point on, but Williams slowly regressed over time.

In 2025-2026, Williams came off the bench for all but six of the 72 games he played. He shot 37.2% from the field, averaging 7.0 points per game. He also had just 3.0 rebounds per game.

The Bulls are certainly going to have Williams as one of the many members on their trade block this season. Since his contract pops up on a list like this, you can bet that teams are going to ask for draft compensation to be attached to deals in order to take him off their hands.