The Chicago Bulls don’t need to feel any pressure to win right away in 2026-2027. The entire NBA world knows that this season is a rebuild.

Therefore, the Bulls’ roster could see a lot of moving parts throughout the year. Outside of the very few core pieces on board, the Bulls should be shopping everybody to see how they can build a better future for themselves.

If the Bulls are looking to cut ties with one of their expiring veterans early, there is a pitch worth taking a look at that involves the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets.

Bulls Capitalize On Lakers’ Dalton Knecht Problem In Proposed Trade

In this hypothetical deal, the Bulls would acquire Dalton Knecht and Zeke Nnaji.

The Denver Nuggets would land Jaden Hardy, and the Lakers would pick up Jalen Smith. Not a big blockbuster that pops for anybody, but it has logical benefits for each team involved.

The Bulls part ways with Smith in this case, as he wraps up a three-year, $27 million contract he signed with the team in 2024. Fresh off a run with the Indiana Pacers, Smith was joining a Bulls team that wasn’t ready to accept a rebuild yet.

He would go to the Lakers, who recently made some key changes at the five spot, notably trading for Walker Kessler and adding Sandro Mamukelashvili and Kevon Looney. The position got crowded, but Smith hasn’t been exclusive to the five spot throughout his career.

Over six seasons, two with the Phoenix Suns and three with the Indiana Pacers, Smith was listed as a power forward early. Last year, he appeared in 53 games with the Bulls, producing 10.2 points per game and coming down with 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Return For Denver And Chicago

Here, the Nuggets benefit financially by cutting ties with Zeke Nnaji’s deal, which is valued at $32.0 million total. He is owed $7.4 million for the 2026-2027 NBA season, and the veteran has a $7.4 million player option for 2027-2028.

Last season, Nnaji averaged just 12.0 minutes per game for Denver. He produced averages of 3.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. A Jaden Hardy addition would give them a reliable bench scorer who has produced 8.4 points per game while hitting on 37.9% of his threes on 3.3 attempts per game over four seasons. Hardy is owed $6.0 million next season, but has a team option for the following year.

As for the Bulls, they are simply going for low-risk additions to see if they can make magic out of a fresh start. The intriguing name is Dalton Knecht, who the Lakers literally traded two seasons ago, but were forced to take him back after the deal fell through.

Since then, Knecht simply hasn’t been able to hit his stride under JJ Redick, but before that, he looked like one of the best players in his class. The Bulls could give the young sharpshooter a chance to rebuild his confidence in a low-stakes setting.

As a rookie, Knecht saw the court for 19.2 minutes per game. He shot 37.6% from deep, averaging 9.1 points off the bench. During his sophomore effort, he played nine fewer minutes and produced 4.2 points per game. Knecht shot 34.2% from three.

The former first-rounder is slated to make $4.2 million in 2026-2027. He has a team option for $6.4 million next year. The option has to be decided on soon, but the Bulls could be the right two-season landing spot for Knecht to work on proving he could be a valuable bench scorer in a different situation.