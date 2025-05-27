Cavaliers Rim-Runner Tabbed as “Dream Target” for Chicago Bulls

As we enter the offseason, the Chicago Bulls will be looking for ways to improve the current roster. The center position is a growing area of need. Nikola Vucevic is entering the final year of his contract and will become an unrestrcited free agent next summer.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Chicago pursue a long-term big-man replacement. With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz has cited Jarrett Allen of the Cleveland Cavaliers as a “dream target” for the Bulls this summer.

“The Chicago Bulls have core pieces in place at both guard spots and at least one forward position in Josh Giddey, Coby White and Matas Buzelis, yet will see 34-year-old Nikola Vučević enter the final year of his contract,” Swartz wrote. Allen is a terrific defender who’s the most likely of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Core Four to be traded.”

Allen would instantly elevate the Bulls’ roster. He would provide an above-the-rim lob threat for Josh Giddey and Coby White while also anchoring the defense with his elite rim protection and leaping ability.

Whether the Bulls have the necessary pieces to strike a deal with the Cavaliers remains to be seen. But if Cleveland sounds out teams over a potential Allen trade, the Bulls should certainly inquire.

Jarrett Allen Received Criticism After Playoffs

The Cavaliers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs in the second round at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. In a recent episode of the “Road Trippin” podcast, former Cavaliers big man Channing Frye let rip on Allen’s overall postseason performance.

“It’s really been bothering me… Jarrett Allen is not a playoff big man,” Frye said during a recent episode of the “Road Trippin’” podcast. “That is my statement. He is not physically dominant. He is not physically aggressive… At some point, as the main dude – the biggest dude on your team – you’ve gotta f*** somebody up once in a while.”

Allen may need a change of scenery to help him improve his game. He would have a bigger role in Chicago and be encouraged to continue developing his skillset. Playing next to Evan Mobley is a luxury, and one that Allen may need to remove if he is going to improve his game.

Bulls Nikola Vucevic Wants to Compete

Adding Allen could empower the Bulls to seek out a new home for Vucevic. The veteran big man recently told the media that he would like to spend the final years of his career competing for a championship.

“There are some good, young pieces that can be built around,” Vucevic said. “There are a lot of questions when you’re a team not fighting for the top. I have trust in them and believe they want to do what’s best and build a good team that wants to win. So we’ll see. Obviously, I’m at the stage in my career where I’m trying to win now. Play in the playoffs and hopefully have deep playoff runs. It’s a young team and it does take time. It all depends on what their timeline is and how they see this team.”

Vucevic could potentially be part of an Allen trade. Still, if the rim-runner did end up in the Windy City, Vuecvic’s tenure would be all but over, and that could work out for everyone involved.