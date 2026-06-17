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Chicago Bulls Get Great News Before NBA Draft 2026

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The favorite NBA Draft prospect to land with the Chicago Bulls is expected to meet with the team this week.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Woo, University of North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson remains the likely player to fall to the Bulls at No. 4, despite getting some praise from anonymous scouts as a better prospect than some of the others in the top three.

Wilson being open to meeting and possibly working out for the Bulls is good news. The other tidbit is even better. Per Woo, Wilson is “thought to be happy at the prospect of landing” in Chicago to continue his playing career.

“He would immediately become the face of their rebuild and directly address a frontcourt need,” said the draft analyst.

Chicago Bulls Get Great News Before NBA Draft 2026

Syracuse v North Carolina

GettyCHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 02: Caleb Wilson #8 of the North Carolina Tar Heels shoots a free throw during the second half of a basketball game against the Syracuse Orange at Dean E. Smith Center on February 02, 2026 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Not much has changed since the beginning of the pre-draft process.

Before the NBA Draft Combine, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer were regarded as the top three prospects in the player pool.

Wilson was typically viewed as the No. 4 player, who the Bulls may happily take on draft night. In Woo’s latest mock draft projection, the UNC freshman remains the predicted pick for Chicago’s new front office.

North Carolina v Georgia Tech

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 31: Caleb Wilson #8 of the North Carolina Tar Heels drives against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Hank McCamish Pavilion on January 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“While Wilson doesn’t have the same body of work as the three players projected ahead of him, the leap in productivity he took at North Carolina greatly enhanced how teams view his long-term prospects,” Woo added.

“His exceptional quickness off the floor and improved motor make him a strong bet to be a high-impact NBA player. As a result, most view this pick as one of the lower-pressure spots and expect it to be a relatively simple decision for Chicago.”

Caleb Wilson’s NCAA Career

North Carolina v Georgia Tech

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 31: Caleb Wilson #8 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dunks against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Hank McCamish Pavilion on January 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

At North Carolina, Wilson played in just 24 games. The freshman out of Georgia entered the NCAA as a five-star recruit and was widely regarded as a top-five player in the nation.

Wilson started each game he played, seeing the court for 31.3 minutes per game. He shot 57.8% from the field and knocked down 25.9% of his shots from beyond the arc. The UNC forward posted averages of 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

With the Bulls being in a rebuilding stage, Wilson would enter a situation where he’s expected to be a day-one contributor. Many draft analysts believe he’s fit for the job.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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