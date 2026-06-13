Although the Chicago Bulls aren’t in a position to pose a major threat in the Eastern Conference, they can be dangerous to some teams in NBA free agency.

With plenty of cap space to spend, the Bulls can lure in some notable targets. The Los Angeles Lakers just might have a threat out in Chicago when it comes to their veteran big man, Deandre Ayton.

Chicago Bulls Tabbed As Threat To Lakers Before NBA Free Agency

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus recently listed the league’s biggest flight risks.

Ayton pops up on the list as he has a player option looming. If Ayton is content with making $8.1 million in his current situation with the Lakers, then he just has to opt in before the late June deadline.

But if another team out there has an intriguing enough offer they are ready to set out on the table, Ayton shouldn’t hesitate to decline and make the Lakers fight for his services in free agency.

In the latter situation, the Bulls view Ayton as a potential addition.

“The Chicago Bulls have significant cap room and no centers under contract,” Pincus wrote, highlighting the Bulls as potential suitors for the veteran.

Deandre Ayton’s NBA Career

In 2018, Ayton joined the NBA out of Arizona. He was the first-overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, landing with the Phoenix Suns.

As a rookie, Ayton appeared in 71 games. He averaged 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds. Ayton landed on the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Ayton spent five seasons in Phoenix. In over 300 games, Ayton posted averages of 16.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks.

The Suns moved Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2023. The veteran center spent two years playing for the Blazers. In 95 games, Ayton posted averages of 15.7 points and 10.7 rebounds.

In 2025-2026, Ayton joined the Lakers. During his first and potentially only season with LA, Ayton produced 12.5 points per game and came down with 8.0 rebounds per game.

What Could Deandre Ayton Demand In Free Agency?

The Lakers aren’t going to get Ayton back on another discounted deal in 2026-2027 if he decides to opt out.

According to The Athletic’s John Hollinger, Ayton’s value is at a $19.3 million salary. The NBA writer suggests that Ayton should be “up for a reward” in free agency, while predicting that the center will opt out.

The Bulls are viewed as a team to take a look at the Aytons and the Durens of the market. Considering Ayton’s frequent frustrations with his role in LA, Chicago could be a great fit for him, as the situation would allow him to be more of a focal point on a team.