Playoff Mainstay ‘Worth Monitoring’ as Suitor for Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan

The Chicago Bulls want to re-sign six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in free agency.

That feeling is mutual. But they have yet to complete a new deal after word of early talks went cold. DeRozan is at the end of a three-year, $81.9 million contract. He is eligible to sign an extension worth up to $178 million over four seasons.

The Bulls avoided putting themselves in a similar situation last offseason with center Nikola Vucevic, whom they signed to a three-year, $60 million pact before free agency began.

A similar tactic could help them avoid a more robust anticipated market for DeRozan.

“There’s a belief around the league that DeRozan will ultimately re-sign with the Bulls, given the team’s continued desire to compete, his role, and Chicago’s willingness to pay him,” HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto wrote on May 28.

“However, one team worth monitoring as a potential suitor for DeRozan via sign-and-trade is the Los Angeles Clippers, should the franchise fail to re-sign Paul George in free agency.”

The Clippers suffered a first-round playoff exit after earning the No. 4 seed.

They have made the postseason in 11 of the past 13 seasons and could provide DeRozan the chance to compete he said he wanted following the Bulls’ Play-In Tournament loss to the Miami Heat.

George is HoopsHype’s top unrestricted free agent this offseason. DeRozan is No. 7 overall.

He will only hit the market if he declines his $48.8 million player option for the 2024-25 season. George is entering the final year of a four-year, $176.2 million contract. The Clippers will not pay him more than teammate Kawhi Leonard, per the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey on May 26.

Rumors have linked the nine-time All-Star to the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, among others, if he hits free agency.

That could present a path to a homecoming for the Compton native, DeRozan.

Proposed Bulls Sign-&-Trade Sends DeMar DeRozan to Clippers

The Bulls acquired DeRozan via sign-and-trade from the San Antonio Spurs. He has likely earned a raise from the $28.6 million he earned this past season. LA has a few players on mid-tier contracts that could appeal to the Bulls.

This hypothetical package would give the Bulls some additional three-point shooting and perimeter and paint defense as well as rebounding.

Bulls get:

– Norman Powell

– Ivica Zubac

– Bones Hyland

– 2030 first-round pick

Clippers get:

– DeMar DeRozan (sign-and-trade)

The Clippers are light on draft picks putting more emphasis on potential player value.

Powell, 31, averaged 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists for LA last season. He also shot a career-high 43.5% from beyond the arc and still provides solid defense in spots 1 through 3 on the floor.

The 6-foot-4 Powell is in the fourth year of a five-year, $90 million contract. He will count for $19.2 million against the cap next season and $20.5 million in 2025-26.

Zubac, 27, is entering the final year of his three-year, $32.9 million contract.

The 6-foot-11 big man averaged 11.7 points and 9.2 boards with 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks last season. Zubac does not offer the rebounding, floor spacing, or general offensive versatility that Vucevic does, though the latter’s three-point shooting betrayed him this past season.

Hyland, 23, was part of the Clippers’ rotation early in the season, averaging 11.8 points in 23-plus minutes per contest across the first eight games with two starts.

The Clippers began the season 3-1 but finished that stretch 3-5.

Hyland was then mostly out of the rotation from that point until March. He struggled after rejoining the Clippers’ rotation and had an inconsistent role through the end of the regular season and into the postseason.

DeMar DeRozan Entertained Idea of LA Homecoming

DeRozan has discussed potentially returning home several times, including saying on George’s “Podcast P” podcast that he no longer felt the same need to play for one of his hometown teams because of how he has been embraced in Chicago.

DeRozan more recently said that he would “never say no about playing [at] home” during an appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back.”

However, that was specifically in response to a question about the Lakers.

It is unclear if he would operate similarly if the Clippers showed interest instead of the Lakers. Being an unrestricted free agent, DeRozan has the final say. And the Bulls could get something for him rather than letting him walk for nothing or age poorly on his next contract.