Bulls’ Coaching Target Micah Nori Finalist for Intriguing Job

The Chicago Bulls are still searching for their true top head coach candidate to replace Billy Donovan after his decision to step down.

One name that was frequently linked to the team early on was the Minnesota Timberwolves assistant, Micah Nori.

As the smoke clears from the Nori-Bulls discussions, the Timberwolves assistant has gained a finalist position for the Portland Trail Blazers.

via Marc Stein, The Stein Line: Minnesota’s Micah Nori is also a finalist for the Portland coaching vacancy, @TheSteinLine has learned. Nori, Blazers interim coach Tiago Splitter and LA Clippers assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy are the known finalists.

Should The Bulls Be Worried?

Clearly, the Bulls aren’t too worried about the loss of potential candidates to take over Donovan’s job. If they were, the coaching search would’ve been expedited when Bryson Graham took over the front office.

With the Bulls free of pressure to compete for a championship bid–or even a playoff spot in 2026-2027–they have the opportunity to remain patient.

The Blazers’ situation shouldn’t worry the Bulls. Although Portland was in a similar spot as the Bulls in 2024-2025, they now face the pressure of totally completing their rebuild and becoming consistent playoff contenders from 2026 on out.

Nori is a strong candidate, but the Bulls are clearly giving themselves plenty of options, and they believe they can find a quality candidate out of a notable batch of names.

Who Has Been Linked To Chicago?

Ex-Blazers (?) head coach Tiago Splitter is somebody the Bulls have their eyes on. Splitter is still under contract in Portland, but he’ll be able to interview for a shot at a promotion.

Sean Sweeney and Dave Bliss are assistants on each side of the Western Conference Finals. The Bulls are also expected to take a look beyond the West’s biggest contenders and consider Lamar Skeeter of the Charlotte Hornets, Ryan Schmidt of the Atlanta Hawks, James Borrego of the New Orleans Pelicans, and the ex-Warriors assistant, Jerry Stackhouse.

Wes Unseld Jr., a Bulls assistant, is expected to get an extended look as well.