After a short-lived run at North Carolina, Caleb Wilson is set to join the Chicago Bulls as their top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

As expected, the Bulls selected Wilson with the No. 4 pick.

Once Chicago moved up a handful of spots during the NBA Draft Lottery, it was evident that Wilson had a strong shot at being their selection. They wasted no time making the call to bring on the forward.

Now, Caleb Wilson will see a major bump in pay with his first NBA contract. Being a high-end pick, the Bulls’ young star will be rewarded with the fourth-highest contract for a rookie from the 2026 class.

Chicago Bulls Get Contract Projection For Caleb Wilson After NBA Draft

According to Spotrac, Wilson is slated to make an estimated $48.5 million if he plays through the four-year deal.

Here is the yearly estimated breakdown:

Year 1: $10,686,240

Year 2: $11,220,600

Year 3: $11,755,200

Year 4: $14,870,328

If Wilson reaches free agency before the Bulls ink him to an extension, the star forward would be a restricted player if the team extends the qualifying offer, giving Chicago leverage to match any offer.

Caleb Wilson’s Journey To The Bulls

Before landing on the Bulls’ radar, Wilson was a five-star recruit out of Atlanta, Georgia.

In 2025, Wilson played his freshman season at North Carolina. Although the season ended prematurely for Wilson, he did enough during his 24-game run to solidify himself as a top-five selection.

Wilson saw the court for 31.3 minutes per game. He shot 57.8% from the field and knocked down 25.9% from three.

The North Carolina standout produced averages of 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks throughout his freshman effort.

Now, Wilson could find himself serving as a full-time starter for the Bulls during his first season with the team.