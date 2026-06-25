A couple of teams have reportedly registered interest in the Chicago Bulls‘ veteran guard Josh Giddey this offseason.

Before the 2026 NBA Draft, Darren Wolfson of KSTP linked the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Bulls’ starting point guard.

“Another player of interest to the Wolves, per multiple league contacts: Bulls guard Josh Giddey. Just not sure how you pry him out of Chicago, and I like his fit with new coach Tiago Splitter,” Wolfson reported on June 19.

Well, you can cross Minnesota off the list of Giddey suitors.

Chicago Bulls Get Critical Timberwolves Update After Josh Giddey Rumors

Following the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, the NBA star guard LaMelo Ball was rumored to potentially be on the move.

As the Charlotte Hornets have entertained trade calls this offseason, the Timberwolves were on a shortlist of suitors.

Not even 24 hours later, the Timberwolves and the Hornets got a deal done.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Hornets sent Ball and Josh Green to the Timberwolves in exchange for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps over from 2028 to 2030, and three second-round picks in 2029, 2032, and 2033.

Josh Giddey’s Future With The Bulls

Although Giddey just signed a $100 million extension last offseason, that doesn’t deem him untouchable.

The Bulls made a lot of major changes this year, including hiring a new head coach and revamping the front office. The same people who pined for Giddey’s big payday aren’t in the building.

That’s not to say the Bulls are actively shopping Giddey around. The 23-year-old guard just wrapped up a solid season with the Bulls. He appeared in 54 games, shooting 44.8% from the field and 36.4% from three, to average 17.0 points per game.

Giddey nearly averaged a triple-double with 8.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

Still, the Bulls are in the early stages of a rebuild. That means veterans who aren’t homegrown aren’t 100% safe. Outside of the newly-acquired Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain (possibly Matas Buzelis), the Bulls are likely to talk shop with anybody.