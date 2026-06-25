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Chicago Bulls Get Critical Timberwolves Update After Josh Giddey Rumors

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Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 23: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on December 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A couple of teams have reportedly registered interest in the Chicago Bulls‘ veteran guard Josh Giddey this offseason.

Before the 2026 NBA Draft, Darren Wolfson of KSTP linked the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Bulls’ starting point guard.

“Another player of interest to the Wolves, per multiple league contacts: Bulls guard Josh Giddey. Just not sure how you pry him out of Chicago, and I like his fit with new coach Tiago Splitter,” Wolfson reported on June 19.

Well, you can cross Minnesota off the list of Giddey suitors.

Chicago Bulls Get Critical Timberwolves Update After Josh Giddey Rumors

Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls is guarded by Gui Santos #15 of the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Following the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, the NBA star guard LaMelo Ball was rumored to potentially be on the move.

As the Charlotte Hornets have entertained trade calls this offseason, the Timberwolves were on a shortlist of suitors.

Not even 24 hours later, the Timberwolves and the Hornets got a deal done.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Hornets sent Ball and Josh Green to the Timberwolves in exchange for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps over from 2028 to 2030, and three second-round picks in 2029, 2032, and 2033.

Josh Giddey’s Future With The Bulls

Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Although Giddey just signed a $100 million extension last offseason, that doesn’t deem him untouchable.

The Bulls made a lot of major changes this year, including hiring a new head coach and revamping the front office. The same people who pined for Giddey’s big payday aren’t in the building.

That’s not to say the Bulls are actively shopping Giddey around. The 23-year-old guard just wrapped up a solid season with the Bulls. He appeared in 54 games, shooting 44.8% from the field and 36.4% from three, to average 17.0 points per game.

Chicago Bulls v Minnesota Timberwolves

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JANUARY 22: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls handles the ball against Jaylen Clark #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Target Center on January 22, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

Giddey nearly averaged a triple-double with 8.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

Still, the Bulls are in the early stages of a rebuild. That means veterans who aren’t homegrown aren’t 100% safe. Outside of the newly-acquired Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain (possibly Matas Buzelis), the Bulls are likely to talk shop with anybody.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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