Despite winning the fourth-overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft after low odds, the Chicago Bulls just might want to get greedy.

In a hypothetical trade scenario, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley imagines a scenario where the Bulls call up the Washington Wizards and talk about handing over the first-overall pick.

What kind of framework would allow for that to happen?

Chicago Bulls Cut Ties With 21-Year-Old Rising Star In NBA Mock Trade

It will cost the Bulls two top picks and a rising star.

In this scenario, Buckley’s trade idea includes the Bulls sending Matas Buzelis, a 2026 No. 4 pick, and 2026 N0. 15 pick in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick.

That would give the Bulls a chance to select AJ Dybantsa, the consensus No. 1 pick.

“Because they took so long to embrace what everyone else viewed as an inevitable rebuild, this is their first shot at adding a blue-chip prospect,” Buckley wrote.

“While they could stand pat and get a couple of good ones at Nos. 4 and 15, moving up might be the only way to secure a great one.”

Should The Bulls Take The Risk?

Matas Buzelis has been viewed as a cornerstone piece for the Bulls’ franchise since he joined them two years ago.

But that was with the old front office. Now that Chicago revamped the decision-makers up top, there’s no telling how they feel about Buzelis at the moment.

At 21 years old, Buzelis has shown a lot of promise at the NBA level.

During his rookie season, Buzelis averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds.

In his sophomore effort, the veteran forward produced 16.3 points per game, while shooting 46.3% from the field. He also came down with 5.8 rebounds per game and produced 2.5 assists per game.

At the very least, the Bulls know that Buzelis can compete in the NBA as a starter, and he’s getting better. Dybantsa is an exciting prospect, but he’s still a big question mark after he played just one season in the NCAA.

Buzelis shouldn’t be viewed as untouchable in Chicago–but the trade assets are what seem like too much to move in this case.

Chicago’s projected pick is typically Caleb Wilson out of the University of North Carolina. Lately, Wilson has garnered plenty of hype as a no-brainer pick at four.

After seeing the 2025 NBA Draft pan out, with top picks performing at a high level across the league, the Bulls know they can land a game-changer at No. 4. Dybantsa is a blue-chip prospect, but he might not be the only one. This scenario feels like too much for the Bulls at the start of their rebuild.