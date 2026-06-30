Chicago Bulls Cut Ties With 24-Year-Old Trade Pickup Before NBA Free Agency

The Chicago Bulls aren’t going to keep their draft-night acquisition, Kam Jones.

Roughly one week after trading for Jones during the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Bulls are expected to cut ties with Jones.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Bulls plan to waive Jones ahead of his salary guarantee deadline. The Bulls will save $2.15 million doing so.

Chicago Bulls Make Follow-Up Move

In addition to cutting ties with Jones, the Bulls will ensure that Leonard Miller’s salary for the 2026-2027 season becomes fully guaranteed.

According to Scotto, the Bulls will have Miller’s $2.41 million on the books for the year.

The 22-year-old is a former second-round pick. He was selected 33rd overall by the San Antonio Spurs after a run with the NBA G League Ignite in 2023. The Spurs traded Miller before his rookie debut.

Miller spent three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Miller appeared in 19 games with the Wolves before he was included in a trade to Chicago.

The Bulls rolled out Miller for 27 games. He started 12 matchups and averaged 23.1 minutes per game. The veteran shot 55.5% from the field and averaged 11.7 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Miller averaged 5.8 rebounds per game and 1.3 assists per game.

Kam Jones’ NBA Career

Similar to Miller, Kam Jones was drafted by the Spurs in round two of the NBA Draft. He was taken out of Marquette in 2025.

Jones started his career with the Indiana Pacers. He appeared in 37 games during his rookie season. Seeing the court for 16.6 minutes off the bench, Jones shot 40.2% from the field, producing 4.4 points per game. He also averaged 3.2 assists and 1.6 rebounds.

Another team can acquire Jones’ $8.6 million contract, but if he goes unclaimed, he’ll be a free agent.