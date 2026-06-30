Chicago Bulls Cut Ties With 24-Year-Old Trade Pickup Before NBA Free Agency

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 12: Kam Jones #7 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 12, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
The Chicago Bulls aren’t going to keep their draft-night acquisition, Kam Jones.
Roughly one week after trading for Jones during the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Bulls are expected to cut ties with Jones.
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 09: Leonard Miller #11 of the Chicago Bulls goes to the basket against Will Riley #27 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on April 9, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
In addition to cutting ties with Jones, the Bulls will ensure that Leonard Miller’s salary for the 2026-2027 season becomes fully guaranteed.
According to Scotto, the Bulls will have Miller’s $2.41 million on the books for the year.
The Chicago Bulls will fully guarantee the $2.41 million salary of Leonard Miller for the 2026-27 season, league sources told @hoopshype. Miller averaged 11.7 points on 55.5% shooting from the field with 5.8 rebounds in 27 games, including 12 starts, for Chicago last season.
The 22-year-old is a former second-round pick. He was selected 33rd overall by the San Antonio Spurs after a run with the NBA G League Ignite in 2023. The Spurs traded Miller before his rookie debut.
Miller spent three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Miller appeared in 19 games with the Wolves before he was included in a trade to Chicago.
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 05: Leonard Miller #11 of the Chicago Bulls and Oso Ighodaro #11 of the Phoenix Suns reach for a loose ball during the first half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on March 05, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Bulls rolled out Miller for 27 games. He started 12 matchups and averaged 23.1 minutes per game. The veteran shot 55.5% from the field and averaged 11.7 points per game.
Along with his scoring, Miller averaged 5.8 rebounds per game and 1.3 assists per game.
Kam Jones’ NBA Career
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 11: Kam Jones #7 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball past Nolan Traore #88 of the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Barclays Center on February 11, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Similar to Miller, Kam Jones was drafted by the Spurs in round two of the NBA Draft. He was taken out of Marquette in 2025.
Jones started his career with the Indiana Pacers. He appeared in 37 games during his rookie season. Seeing the court for 16.6 minutes off the bench, Jones shot 40.2% from the field, producing 4.4 points per game. He also averaged 3.2 assists and 1.6 rebounds.
Another team can acquire Jones’ $8.6 million contract, but if he goes unclaimed, he’ll be a free agent.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Chicago Bulls aren’t going to keep their draft-night acquisition, Kam Jones.Roughly one week after trading for Jones during the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Bulls are expected to cut ties with Jones.According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Bulls plan to waive Jones ahead of his salary guarantee deadline. The Bulls […]