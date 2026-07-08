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Chicago Bulls Lose 4-Year NBA Veteran

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After trading for the veteran forward Guerschon Yabusele during the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls are officially cutting ties with the in-season acquisition.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Yabusele has found a new home outside of the NBA.

Yabusele has agreed to a three-year deal with Panathinaikos. He will be one of the highest-paid European players after spending the last two seasons playing for three different NBA teams.

Chicago Bulls Cut Ties With 4-Year NBA Veteran

Chicago Bulls v Phoenix Suns

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 05: Guerschon Yabusele #28 of the Chicago Bulls handles the ball against Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on March 05, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Bulls defeated the Suns 105-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Yabusele joined the Bulls for a 26-game run last season.

Seeing the court for 24.7 minutes per game, Yabusele shot 40.5% from the field and hit 38.3% of his threes, taking 4.9 attempts per game.

The veteran forward produced averages of 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

After the 2025-2026 NBA season ended, Yabusele made it clear that he hoped to continue his NBA run, but it seems that the Bulls didn’t make an offer worth passing up what was put on the table by the Greek club.

Guerschon Yabusele’s NBA Career

Guerschon Yabusele trade talks, Knicks

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Guerschon Yabusele #28 of the New York Knicks in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on January 21, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won 120-66. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The first time Yabusele entered the NBA was in 2017. He was a 2016 first-round pick for the Boston Celtics. The overseas prospect was taken 16th overall.

During his rookie season with the Celtics, Yabusele appeared in 33 games. He averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds.

In year two, Yabusele appeared in 41 games with the Celtics, producing averages of 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds. Following his second season with the Celtics, Yabusele was waived.

After playing for the Celtics, Yabusele played for multiple non-NBA teams. After putting together an impressive run for France at the 2024 Olympics, Yabusele reached a buyout with Real Madrid and joined the Philadelphia 76ers for a season.

In his lone season with the Sixers, Yabusele averaged 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. It was an impressive 70-game stretch, which earned him a two-year deal with the New York Knicks.

Yabusele’s 41-game run with the Knicks resulted in a mutual desire to part ways. The Knicks sent Yabusele to the Bulls. At the same time, Yabusele waived the second season on his contract, which allowed him to become a free agent in 2026.

Now, Yabusele is heading back overseas at 30.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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