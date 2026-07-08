Chicago Bulls Lose 4-Year NBA Veteran

After trading for the veteran forward Guerschon Yabusele during the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls are officially cutting ties with the in-season acquisition.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Yabusele has found a new home outside of the NBA.

Yabusele has agreed to a three-year deal with Panathinaikos. He will be one of the highest-paid European players after spending the last two seasons playing for three different NBA teams.

Chicago Bulls Cut Ties With 4-Year NBA Veteran

Yabusele joined the Bulls for a 26-game run last season.

Seeing the court for 24.7 minutes per game, Yabusele shot 40.5% from the field and hit 38.3% of his threes, taking 4.9 attempts per game.

The veteran forward produced averages of 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

After the 2025-2026 NBA season ended, Yabusele made it clear that he hoped to continue his NBA run, but it seems that the Bulls didn’t make an offer worth passing up what was put on the table by the Greek club.

Guerschon Yabusele’s NBA Career

The first time Yabusele entered the NBA was in 2017. He was a 2016 first-round pick for the Boston Celtics. The overseas prospect was taken 16th overall.

During his rookie season with the Celtics, Yabusele appeared in 33 games. He averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds.

In year two, Yabusele appeared in 41 games with the Celtics, producing averages of 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds. Following his second season with the Celtics, Yabusele was waived.

After playing for the Celtics, Yabusele played for multiple non-NBA teams. After putting together an impressive run for France at the 2024 Olympics, Yabusele reached a buyout with Real Madrid and joined the Philadelphia 76ers for a season.

In his lone season with the Sixers, Yabusele averaged 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. It was an impressive 70-game stretch, which earned him a two-year deal with the New York Knicks.

Yabusele’s 41-game run with the Knicks resulted in a mutual desire to part ways. The Knicks sent Yabusele to the Bulls. At the same time, Yabusele waived the second season on his contract, which allowed him to become a free agent in 2026.

Now, Yabusele is heading back overseas at 30.